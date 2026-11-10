Packers Floated as Trade Landing Spot for Former 2nd-Round Pick

The Green Bay Packers have been named a potential trade destination for a former second-round pick whose future with the Las Vegas Raiders is unknown.

Wendell Ferreira of A to Z Sports identified Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson as one of 10 possible targets for Green Bay ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

The 23-year-old has struggled to establish himself in Las Vegas after the Raiders selected him No. 44 overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

Powers-Johnson lost his starting job earlier this season, making it possible that the organization will let him go.

Green Bay could serve as a place to restart his career.

The A to Z Sports trade simulator projected a fourth-round pick as the potential price for the former Oregon standout.

The Packers near the deadline at 6-3 following Sunday’s 45-27 victory over the New England Patriots.

Packers Floated as Landing Spot for Jackson Powers-Johnson

Green Bay has looked for answers along its offensive line this season.

The Packers have added veterans Laken Tomlinson, Mekhi Becton and Kevin Zeitler.

Their interior blocking isn’t fully solidified, though.

Powers-Johnson could give general manager Brian Gutekunst a young player able to plugg in at multiple positions.

“JPP has had his worst season so far, but his versatility to play the three interior spots is intriguing,” Ferreira wrote.

According to Ferreira, Powers-Johnson has played 639 snaps at right guard, 506 at left guard and 421 at center since entering the NFL.

His contract would make a deal more manageable.

A to Z Sports lists his remaining 2026 salary at approximately $796,000, with another $1.99 million due in 2027.

There’s no guarantee that Las Vegas would accept a fourth-round pick. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler previously suggested that a swap of Day 3 selections might be enough to complete a deal.

Powers-Johnson’s value has fallen since his rookie season.

Packers Search for Offensive Line Talent

Sunday’s victory didn’t alter Green Bay’s doubts up front.

The Packers surrendered three sacks against New England, including two in the first half that stemmed from their guard play.

Aaron Banks and Laken Tomlinson each allowed three pressures during the game, according to A to Z Sports’ postgame analysis.

Green Bay turned to Zeitler, who played 20 offensive snaps at right guard.

He didn’t allow a pressure, although only four of those snaps came in pass protection.

So, although the performance gave Matt LaFleur a possible lineup combination, Powers-Johnson would bring in something different.

Unlike the 36-year-old Zeitler, the Raiders lineman could develop into a longer-term starter.

The Packers were previously interested in acquiring Quenton Nelson before the Indianapolis Colts traded the All-Pro guard to Seattle.

They now have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to decide whether another offensive line addition is worth going for.

No trade negotiations between Green Bay and Las Vegas involving Powers-Johnson have been reported.