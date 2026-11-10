Packers’ Micah Parsons Makes Bold Future Prediction for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers have watched Jordan Love play some of the best football of his career this season.

One of his teammates believes the quarterback is building something much bigger.

Packers star Micah Parsons believes Love is on a path toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Speaking on his latest podcast, Parsons made a bold prediction about the quarterback’s future in Green Bay.

“I think Jordan Love’s on that Hall-of-Fame path as we speak of being an all-time great Packers quarterback,” Parsons said, according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman on November 10.

The comments came to light shortly after Love led Green Bay to a 45-27 victory over the New England Patriots.

Jordan Love Strengthens Hall of Fame Case Against Patriots

Love picked apart New England’s defense on Sunday, completing 23 of 29 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He added a rushing score and finished with a 153.2 passer rating.

The performance helped Green Bay improve to 6-3, with five victories in its last six games.

Love found Christian Watson seven times for 171 yards and a touchdown. Matthew Golden caught all 10 of his targets for 164 yards and another score.

According to Packers.com, it marked the first time since 1942 that two Green Bay receivers each surpassed 150 yards and scored a touchdown in the same game.

Head coach Matt LaFleur agreed with the suggestion that Love is playing like an MVP candidate.

“I would agree with that,” LaFleur said after the game.

Love also surpassed 100 career touchdown passes against New England, joining another milestone list in a franchise that has produced legends such as Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

Parsons believes Love could belong in that company over time.

Micah Parsons Previously Predicted MVP Season for Jordan Love

Parsons’ recent words follow a similar prediction he made before the season.

In September, the All-Pro pass rusher picked Love to win the NFL MVP award.

“I’m going with Jordan Love [for MVP],” Parsons said at the time.

He also projected that Love would throw for roughly 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2026.

Love has since given his teammate reason to stand by those expectations. His passing has carried Green Bay through periods when the running game went nowhere.

At the moment, Parsons has yet to make his 2026 regular-season debut. He returned to practice November 4 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL and meniscus sustained last December.

The Packers opened his 21-day activation window, putting him closer to joining Love on the field.

Green Bay hosts the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 before its bye week.

With Love playing at this level and Parsons nearing a return, the Packers have reason to look a bit in the future, even though the Hall of Fame is a distant goal.