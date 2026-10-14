Packers’ Newly Released Rookie Signs With Giants: Report

The Green Bay Packers moved on from one of their rookies on Tuesday.

It took only one day for an NFC team to give him a shot.

KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported Wednesday that the New York Giants signed former Packers offensive lineman Josh Gesky to their practice squad, citing a league source.

The move comes after Green Bay announced Tuesday that it released Gesky from its practice squad while signing rookie cornerback Elijah Culp. Gesky spent the first five weeks of the regular season with the Packers before his quick departure for New York.

Giants Move Fast on Former Packers Rookie

Gesky’s exit brings an end to a developmental project in which Green Bay had made a financial expenditure.

The Packers signed Gesky May 1 after he went undrafted out of Illinois. His deal included a $15,000 signing bonus and $200,000 in guaranteed base salary, giving him $215,000 in total guarantees. Contract details placed him among Green Bay’s more heavily backed undrafted rookies in the 2026 class.

The 6-foot-5 lineman remained with Green Bay throughout training camp and appeared in all three preseason games. He did not start any of them, via his preseason game log. The Packers waived him during final cuts on Aug. 30 before bringing him back to the practice squad the following day.

His stay there lasted through Green Bay’s first five regular-season games. The Packers decided to use his spot on Culp after working out defensive backs following their win over the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay also had enough offensive line depth to make the move. Packers Wire noted Tuesday that the team had 11 offensive linemen on the 53-man roster, plus three more on the practice squad following Gesky’s release.

Gesky Brought Extensive Starting Experience to Green Bay

Gesky has more college experience than the typical undrafted rookie.

He appeared in 48 games with 34 starts across five seasons at Illinois, primarily playing left guard. Gesky started all 26 games over his final two seasons and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from both coaches and media in each of his final three years, per his Packers biography.

In 2025, Gesky started all 13 games at left guard while helping Illinois post a second consecutive season with at least nine victories. A year earlier, he was part of an Illini team that reached 10 wins for the first time since 2001.

Green Bay had shown interest well before undrafted free agency. The Packers brought Gesky in for a predraft visit, giving the organization an extended look at the Illinois product before signing him after the draft.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein described Gesky as a lineman with adequate size, strength and length and praised his recognition against pressure. His draft evaluation said Gesky was “consistent with his blitz/twist pickups,” while noting areas for improvement with leverage and punch efficiency.

Green Bay ultimately chose an alternate direction after five weeks, and Gesky barely had time to hang in the open market before the Giants snagged him.