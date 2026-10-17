Packers Make Starting Decision on RB Josh Jacobs: Report

The Green Bay Packers are preparing to get one of their biggest stars back without easing him into a reduced role.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, Oct. 17, that Josh Jacobs “will immediately return as the Packers’ starting running back” when Green Bay visits the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

That provides some clarity after the NFL announced Jacobs will be removed from the commissioner’s exempt list Monday.

The three-time Pro Bowler hasn’t been permitted to practice with the Packers while on the list, which raised the possibility that Green Bay could gradually work him back into the offense.

Jacobs Set to Reclaim Packers Backfield

Jacobs’ return would come at an ideal time for an offense that has struggled to replace his production.

Green Bay entered its Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys averaging an NFL-worst 60.4 rushing yards per game. MarShawn Lloyd had produced 112 yards on 40 carries through five games, while Kaleb Johnson had 106 yards on 27 attempts.

The Packers have shown some improvement lately. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that the running backs have done a better job “pressing and cutting” and playing with improved pad level. Still, adding Jacobs changes the ceiling of the group.

Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season after piling up 1,329 yards and 15 scores during his first year in Green Bay. His 28 rushing touchdowns over those two seasons underline why the Packers apparently have little interest in making him earn back the starting job through a committee.

The NFL’s investigation into the legal matter that led to Jacobs being placed on the exempt list remains open, even though he will be eligible to practice and play beginning Monday. Reuters reported that any future discipline remains possible.

As of now, though, Green Bay can plan on having its workhorse back for an NFC North matchup in Detroit.

Packers Won’t Ease Jacobs Back Into Action

Perhaps the most notable part of Pelissero’s report is the word “immediately.”

There apparently will be no extended ramp-up period or temporary demotion for Jacobs after his absence. Once he’s eligible to return, Green Bay plans to put him right back atop the running back depth chart.

Jacobs has spent the past two seasons as the key element of Green Bay’s offense, affording the Packers a physical runner who can handle a heavy workload while also contributing in the passing game.

Green Bay’s first game with Jacobs available will come on the road against the Lions, making his comeback a test against an NFC North rival.

Pelissero’s report also removes much of the unsureness surrounding how the Packers planned to handle Jacobs once cleared.

Starting him right off the bat could have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the Packers’ running backs, with Jacobs once again positioned to receive the bulk of the early-down and short-yardage opportunities.

In the end, after weeks without their No. 1 running back, the Packers apparently won’t waste much time handing the offense’s rushing workload back to him.