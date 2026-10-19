Packers Matt LaFleur Teases Bigger Plans for Young WR

The Green Bay Packers activated wide receiver Savion Williams before their Week 6 win against the Dallas Cowboys. Williams played 40 snaps in his 2026 debut, and the Packers won the matchup 23-13.

Williams added nine rushing yards and 32 receiving yards. Still, head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that his addition was welcome, and the team will be getting him more chances soon. He credited Williams for providing a spark to the offense.

“I thought Savion Williams came in and provided a huge spark for us,” admitted LaFleur. “He made a lot of critical plays on that first drive. He was balling out. It was great to have him back out on the field. He’s a big, tough, physical receiver that can provide a spark, which he did—not only in the passing game, but in the running game as well on some of those jet sweeps.”

LaFleur added that the plan moving forward is to give Williams more chances to get the ball in his hands.

“We have to find ways to get him the ball,” stated LaFleur.

Williams ran 29 routes. He played 20 snaps in the slot, 12 out wide, four as an in-line tight end, and four in the backfield.

Green Bay Packers Get Savion Williams Back

The addition is most welcome to an offense that needs some firepower. At wide receiver, the team lost Jayden Reed for the season. His replacement, Skyy Moore, is also going to be out for a couple of weeks.

So, Williams instantly stepped into the third receiver role. Bo Melton played just 18 snaps, and J. Michael Sturdivant played just four total snaps. Williams also essentially became the third running back.

MarShawn Lloyd started, but only played in 30 snaps. Pierre Strong ended up leading the way with 41 snaps. Then, Kaleb Johnson had four offensive snaps. Johnson had the same number of snaps in the backfield as Williams.

So, the Packers have a new third receiver and third running back. Based on his rookie season, the plan is to use him in both areas.

Packers Have Plan for Williams

Williams only played 91 snaps in his rookie season. The former third-round pick had 38 snaps in the slot, 27 snaps outside, 16 snaps in the backfield, seven snaps as a tight end, and even three snaps taking a direct snap.

As a rookie, he finished with 10 catches for 78 yards and 11 rushes for 37 yards. He was used in the run game as much as the pass.

In his rookie year, his average depth of targets was 1.7 yards downfield. In week 6, it was only two yards downfield. So, they are still using him in a versatile way and finding ways to put the ball in his hands. So far, he is getting more opportunities in his second season than he did in his rookie year. We will see if he can take advantage.