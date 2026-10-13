Packers Urged to Trade for $64M Star After Major Injury

The Green Bay Packers lost free agent defensive tackle Javon Hargrave for the entire season due to a torn Achilles injury. Green Bay has won games with their defense this year, and sitting at 3-2, they are firmly in the playoff mix. Considering they might want to add a new name to replace Hargrave, Zach Sieler of the Miami Dolphins is a great option, according to Zach Pereles of CBS Sports.

Pereles notes that Miami should be looking to sell at 0-5, and Green Bay should be a perfect fit.

“The Dolphins needed to keep some veterans around early as they transitioned to a new regime, but it might be worth exploring the next step, especially if Sieler prioritizes playing for a competitive team,” wrote Pereles.

The former seventh-round pick is in his ninth NFL season. He is currently signed through the 2029 season.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade for Miami Dolphins Defensive Lineman Zach Sieler

Sieler is a former seventh-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. He only saw the field for two games in 2018. He started his 2019 season with the Ravens, but finished with the Miami Dolphins.

In 2020, he started eight games as a reserve and recorded 3.5 sacks. From there, the Dolphins began to trust him. He started nine games in 2021 and 15 games in 2022. He started to become an everyday starter from there.

In 2023, Sieler blew up with 10 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. He continued that in 2024 with another 10-sack season. In 2025, he signed a big three-year, $64M extension. While he came back down to earth a bit, he still recorded 5.5 sacks.

As things stand, he has two sacks through five games for a 0-5 Dolphins team. He is having a good year. Sieler has a cap hit of $23M in 2028 and 2029. However, the team acquiring Sieler could move on from him after the 2028 season and save over $14M in cap space.

Green Bay could add Sieler for a run at the postseason this year. Then, they would not have to rush Hargrave back the following year. In 2028, they can see where the team stands.

Packers Defensive Line Could Use Talent

The Packers came into the season deep on the defensive line, but they are starting to lose names. Hargrave is out for the year. Anthony Campbell has been injured for most of the year and has been inactive.

Karl Brooks and Devonte Wyatt lead the team in snaps along the interior defensive line. That might continue even if Sieler is added. However, the third lineman is Chris McClellan, who has 145 snaps. The rookie third-round pick has not found his footing in the NFL quite yet, and Sieler would be a major upgrade.

After that is Jonathan Ford, who has 117 snaps, mostly as a nose tackle. No one else has more than 50 snaps. Adding Sieler into the mix would help keep Ford and McClellan in their typical roles. It would be a smart addition.