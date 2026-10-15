Indianapolis Colts Announce News on Matt Goncalves, Jaylahn Tuimoloau

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching their Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Ahead of the clash, the organization announced updates regarding guard Matt Goncalves and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.

Colts Reveal Latest Updates on Goncalves, Tuimoloau

Per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan, both players participated in practice today after undergoing concussion evaluations yesterday.

The Colts have dodged a bullet here.

As noted by Joel A. Erickson of the IndyStar on Oct. 14, “If either Goncalves or Tuimolaou are diagnosed with concussions, they will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Titans. Under the NFL’s concussion protocol, a player must complete five steps before returning to play, and there does not appear to be enough time to complete those five steps before Sunday.”

While losing either starter would be far from ideal, sidelining Tuimoloau would have created a bigger dilemma for Indianapolis.

The 23-year-old DE has logged eight total tackles (three solo, five assisted) and one pass breakup through his five games this season.

For reference, during his 2025 campaign, he registered 19 total tackles (six solo, 11 assisted) in 13 game appearances.

This marks his second season playing in the NFL after the Colts selected him 45th overall in the second round of the 2025 draft.

As for Goncalves, he is 25 years old and is in the midst of his third NFL season.

The Colts selected him 79th overall in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.