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Indianapolis Colts Announce News on Matt Goncalves, Jaylahn Tuimoloau

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Matt Goncalves
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 14: Matt Goncalves #71 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 14, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching their Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Ahead of the clash, the organization announced updates regarding guard Matt Goncalves and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.

Colts Reveal Latest Updates on Goncalves, Tuimoloau

Matt Goncalves
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Matt Goncalves #71 of the Indianapolis Colts in action against the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on November 17, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan, both players participated in practice today after undergoing concussion evaluations yesterday.

The Colts have dodged a bullet here.

As noted by Joel A. Erickson of the IndyStar on Oct. 14, “If either Goncalves or Tuimolaou are diagnosed with concussions, they will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Titans. Under the NFL’s concussion protocol, a player must complete five steps before returning to play, and there does not appear to be enough time to complete those five steps before Sunday.”

While losing either starter would be far from ideal, sidelining Tuimoloau would have created a bigger dilemma for Indianapolis.
The 23-year-old DE has logged eight total tackles (three solo, five assisted) and one pass breakup through his five games this season.
For reference, during his 2025 campaign, he registered 19 total tackles (six solo, 11 assisted) in 13 game appearances.
This marks his second season playing in the NFL after the Colts selected him 45th overall in the second round of the 2025 draft.
As for Goncalves, he is 25 years old and is in the midst of his third NFL season.
The Colts selected him 79th overall in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Where Do the Colts Currently Stand Heading Into Week 6?

Shane Steichen
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 14: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 14, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Colts have a 2-3 overall record in the AFC South, placing them just below the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1).

They’re trailed by the Houston Texans (1-4) and the Tennessee Titans (0-5).

Looking ahead, Indianapolis is gearing up to face the Titans for its Week 6 clash at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. ET.

As expected, the Colts enter the meeting as a relatively strong favorite over the Titans.

Tennessee has yet to win a regular-season game this season, and given this is a home game for Indianapolis, the Colts hold a noticeable edge over the Titans.

Now, this does not mean a win is guaranteed — it never is. However, it should allow Indianapolis to play with newfound confidence.

So far this season, the Colts have been facing immense heat, and head coach Shane Steichen is still sitting on the hot seat.

Pressure is rising, and something must change for the unstable organization.

Perhaps a win over the Titans could steer their ship in the right direction, but maintaining momentum and consistency will be the primary ingredients.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Indianapolis Colts Announce News on Matt Goncalves, Jaylahn Tuimoloau

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