The Indianapolis Colts are approaching their Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Ahead of the clash, the organization announced updates regarding guard Matt Goncalves and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.
Colts Reveal Latest Updates on Goncalves, Tuimoloau
Per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan, both players participated in practice today after undergoing concussion evaluations yesterday.
The Colts have dodged a bullet here.
As noted by Joel A. Erickson of the IndyStar on Oct. 14, “If either Goncalves or Tuimolaou are diagnosed with concussions, they will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Titans. Under the NFL’s concussion protocol, a player must complete five steps before returning to play, and there does not appear to be enough time to complete those five steps before Sunday.”
Where Do the Colts Currently Stand Heading Into Week 6?
The Colts have a 2-3 overall record in the AFC South, placing them just below the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1).
They’re trailed by the Houston Texans (1-4) and the Tennessee Titans (0-5).
Looking ahead, Indianapolis is gearing up to face the Titans for its Week 6 clash at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. ET.
As expected, the Colts enter the meeting as a relatively strong favorite over the Titans.
Tennessee has yet to win a regular-season game this season, and given this is a home game for Indianapolis, the Colts hold a noticeable edge over the Titans.
Now, this does not mean a win is guaranteed — it never is. However, it should allow Indianapolis to play with newfound confidence.
So far this season, the Colts have been facing immense heat, and head coach Shane Steichen is still sitting on the hot seat.
Pressure is rising, and something must change for the unstable organization.
Perhaps a win over the Titans could steer their ship in the right direction, but maintaining momentum and consistency will be the primary ingredients.
Indianapolis Colts Announce News on Matt Goncalves, Jaylahn Tuimoloau