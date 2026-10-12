Colts HC Shane Steichen Sends Team Clear Message After Loss

The Indianapolis Colts have been a confusing bunch dating back to the end of the 2025 season. After starting 8-2, an epic collapse followed that carried into the 2026 campaign. On Sunday, Shane Steichen and Co. fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 34-22. This made the franchise drop to 2-3 with plenty of difficult games remaining. There are a lot of things that need to be fixed if the organization wants to become a playoff contender. With plenty of seats warm and every contest mattering, it will be best to get to the bottom of the issues sooner rather than later.

One very interesting piece to the puzzle for the 2026 Colts is that, aside from a victory in London, England, the collective has not won away from Indianapolis. This can make it very hard to be competitive at the highest level.

Colts’ Steichen Speaks Out About Road Performances

Steichen appeared in front of the media on Monday to talk a little bit about the loss to the Steelers. Specifically, he was asked about road outcomes of late. He didn’t sugarcoat anything when setting the record straight.

“That’s a good question. Obviously, the record probably speaks for itself, that it’s probably not very good,” Steichen said. “And so, we gotta do a better job on the road for sure. You know, these games, the margin of victory in this league is so small, and when we have an opportunity to make a play, or make the right call, we gotta make it in those situations, you know, on the road, to win these games.”

This is a simple yet important response from Steichen. He wanted to send a message to the Colts locker room and fan base that expectations have never been higher. If the team wants to play into January, winning away from home has to happen more consistently.

Indianapolis Has An Important Stretch After Week 6

The Colts will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. However, Indianapolis will then hit the road for back-to-back matchups against the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams have enjoyed strong starts to the 2026 campaign.

If Steichen’s comments about road losses made anything clear, it’s that he won’t tolerate two more defeats in Weeks 7 and 8. Such an outcome would fall well short of his standards.