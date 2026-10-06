Colts Get Bad News on Defensive End Ahead of Steelers Game

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a convincing Week 4 victory over the Washington Commanders. The 30-13 win moved the team forward, but Indianapolis also saw an important defensive player leave the game with an injury.

The Colts now face the challenge of adjusting their defensive rotation as they prepare for the next stretch of the season. The edge group already has one player on injured reserve, making the situation more important for the team.

Arden Key had started all four games this season and had taken on a significant role along the defensive front. His absence will force Indianapolis to rely on other players for additional snaps.

Arden Key Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Arden Key is expected to miss three to four weeks with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Colts’ pass rusher suffered the injury during Sunday’s win over Washington and did not return.

Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Monday that Key would miss “some time” before Fowler provided the longer timeline.

Key has started all four games this season. He has recorded eight tackles, 0.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and one forced fumble during that stretch.

The injury could also put Key in consideration for the injured reserve. A placement on IR would require him to miss at least four games. However, Steichen said the Colts have not made that decision yet.

“We haven’t got there yet,” Steichen said when asked about the possibility of placing Key on injured reserve.

Key’s absence comes as Indianapolis is already without Micheal Clemons, who remains on injured reserve with a toe injury. That leaves the Colts with fewer established options along the edge.

Key had also provided consistent pressure early in the season. “Colts Wire” noted that he had 10 quarterback pressures through three games, which ranked second on the team at that point.

Colts Turn to Tuimoloau, Curry and Gumbs Jr. Without Key

The Colts increased the workloads of Jaylahn Tuimoloau and Caden Curry after Key left the game against Washington. Tuimoloau played a season-high 34 defensive snaps, while Curry recorded a season-high 15 snaps.

Steichen identified both players as options to take on more responsibility moving forward.

“Yeah, we’ll work through that. Obviously, Curry’s been playing in there. JT’s (Tuimoloau) in there,” Steichen said. “We’ll see how the week goes, with (George) Gumbs Jr. possibly. We’ll work through that this week.”

Tuimoloau has played 112 defensive snaps this season and has seven tackles and one quarterback hit. Curry has appeared in all four games, while Gumbs Jr. has yet to play a defensive snap during the regular season.

The Colts will need those players to absorb Key’s workload during his expected absence. Indianapolis is scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers next, followed by the Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Steelers matchup could provide an immediate test for the reshaped pass rush. Indianapolis will have to adjust its defensive rotation while Key works through his hamstring injury.