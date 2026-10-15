Indianapolis Colts Get Slapped With Harsh Shane Steichen Coaching Timeline

The Indianapolis Colts went through a brief winning streak in Weeks 3 and 4.

Following their 30-13 Week 4 victory over the Washington Commanders, things took a wrong turn.

The Colts are now trying to break out of a downward spiral.

When a football team is performing poorly, head coaches inevitably take the brunt of the criticism, and this stands true for head coach Shane Steichen.

How long does he have to turn the ship around?

Colts Insider Reveals Tentative Timeline for Shane Steichen

If Zachary Rotman of FanSided is correct, Steichen has some time to get Indianapolis back on track.

However, he is considered one of the many NFL coaches with a job in jeopardy.

“At the end of the day, hovering around the .500 mark isn’t good enough,” he wrote. “It’s probably good enough for Steichen to keep his job for this season, but if the Colts fail to make the playoffs once again, how can they justify a fifth year of the same head coach? Something will need to change, and the head coach is the easiest person to replace in most cases.”

This is Steichen’s fourth season at the helm, and in those four seasons, the Colts have failed to make a playoff appearance.

The last time Indianapolis reached playoff contention was back in 2020, when they faced the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round.

At the time, Indianapolis was led by former head coach Frank Reich.

Now, Rotman certainly isn’t the only insider questioning Steichen’s future — it’s become a hot topic among fans and analysts.

His job may be safe for the time being, but Rotman’s timeline, although blurry, could be a safe bet.

Steichen remains, but if the Colts fail to build momentum, we could be welcoming a new head coach next year.

Where Do the Colts Stand Heading Into Week 6?

The Colts are riding a 2-3 overall record in the AFC South.

They trail the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1), but have surpassed the Houston Texans (1-4) and the Tennessee Titans (0-5).

Looking ahead to their Week 6 clash, they will be facing a division rival — the Titans.

Indianapolis will go head-to-head against Tennessee on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. ET. This is a home game for the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Following this meeting, Indianapolis will head to U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 25, in Week 7.

Steichen’s squad is not aligning on the field as fans had so desperately hoped to see, and the many red flags surrounding the organization will continue to stand tall until something changes.

Now is the time to turn the knob.