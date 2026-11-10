Keenan Allen To Play Cowboys 2 Weeks in a Row

Keenan Allen spent Week 9 preparing to face the Dallas Cowboys while wearing an Indianapolis Colts uniform.

He’ll now spend Week 10 prepping to clash with the Cowboys while rocking a San Francisco 49ers uniform.

That’s just the silliest part of Allen’s trade on Tuesday, just a few hours before the deadline, from the Colts to the 49ers.

Allen brought back a sixth-round pick to the Colts, which is the basic detail of the deal.

But it’s in what comes next for Allen that it gets particularly unusual.

Keenan Allen vs. Cowboys Again

The Colts had the Cowboys on the schedule in Week 9, which meant that it was a game to circle in its relation to the NFL trade deadline, which came just two days after that showdown between the Colts and Cowboys.

Indy lost, narrowly, but it had the potential to be the last game for the Colts for a bunch of players.

Indianapolis headed into deadline day with a bunch of players on the trading block — including Allen, who made sense as someone to move since he’s on an expiring contract and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Colts took their time on Tuesday, but they finally pulled the trigger on a deal just after lunch time, when they traded Allen.

He’s the second Colts player sent to the 49ers in trade season, after defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was already shipped there two weeks ago. The difference, though, is that Buckner was gone before the Colts played the Cowboys. Allen wasn’t.

Keenan Allen Stats vs. Cowboys

So how did Allen do against Dallas in Week 9 for the Colts?

He was targeted eight times and caught four of them for a total of 26 yards.

It’s clear Daniel Jones wanted to involve Allen, but their connection wasn’t on a super high level.

The 49ers will hope Allen can get up to speed with Brock Purdy and their offense. They’d love to get a handful of catches from Allen right out of the chute — and maybe he’ll have some good insights he can bring to his new team after just playing against Dallas on Sunday.