Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update Changes Jaguars-Bengals Outlook

The Jacksonville Jaguars already held a halftime lead against the Cincinnati Bengals, and that’s when the Jags got even more good news.

It’s bad news for the Bengals, though — it’s a Ja’Marr Chase injury that will impact Sunday’s outlook greatly.

The Jaguars took a 13-3 lead to the locker room, and Chase had already been out of the game.

Chase was initially ruled questionable to return, though, and so Cincy was holding out hope.

Eventually, that ruling changed.

Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update

Chase has been officially ruled out.

He has a concussion.

WR Ja’Marr Chase is out due to a concussion. https://t.co/4u4XCOAvKp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2026

Chase was injured in unfortunate circumstances during the first half. He had caught a pass from Joe Burrow and was trying to get past Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones.

Jones grabbed Chase’s facemask, though, and brought him to the ground.

Obviously, it wasn’t a clean way to make the tackle, but that didn’t change the fact that Chase was then hurt.

The Bengals first took Chase to the blue medical tent, and then to the locker room.

Whatever they found with Chase in the locker room was enough to keep him out the rest of the way.

The Jaguars clearly respect Chase. Travis Hunter even went to check on him:

Travis Hunter went over to check in on Ja’Marr Chase as he walked off the field following that facemask penalty. Chase currently in the injury tent. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 4, 2026

Bengals WR Depth Chart

The Bengals are already without their usual WR3 Andrei Iosivas, who has been out for a couple weeks.

Without Chase now too, Tee Higgins becomes the clear No. 1 wide receiver.

Behind Higgins, the next option is probably Dohnte Meyers. He broke out in the CFL last year to earn himself a preseason opportunity, and then he spent the preseason seeming like he was always open. That was enough to earn a roster spot.

Meyers now will have a huge role.

The Jaguars will be trying to take advantage here, because it’s not often you get a break like Chase leaving the game in a clash of 2-1 teams.

The Jags would love to be 3-1. With Chase out and already Jacksonville leading, the chances definitely increase.