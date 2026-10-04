Hi, Subscriber

Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update Changes Jaguars-Bengals Outlook

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Cincinnati Bengals
Getty
CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Ja'marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field at the end of the first half in a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars already held a halftime lead against the Cincinnati Bengals, and that’s when the Jags got even more good news.

It’s bad news for the Bengals, though — it’s a Ja’Marr Chase injury that will impact Sunday’s outlook greatly.

The Jaguars took a 13-3 lead to the locker room, and Chase had already been out of the game.

Chase was initially ruled questionable to return, though, and so Cincy was holding out hope.

Eventually, that ruling changed.

Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update

Chase has been officially ruled out.

He has a concussion.

Chase was injured in unfortunate circumstances during the first half. He had caught a pass from Joe Burrow and was trying to get past Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones.

Jones grabbed Chase’s facemask, though, and brought him to the ground.

Obviously, it wasn’t a clean way to make the tackle, but that didn’t change the fact that Chase was then hurt.

The Bengals first took Chase to the blue medical tent, and then to the locker room.

Whatever they found with Chase in the locker room was enough to keep him out the rest of the way.

The Jaguars clearly respect Chase. Travis Hunter even went to check on him:

Bengals WR Depth Chart

The Bengals are already without their usual WR3 Andrei Iosivas, who has been out for a couple weeks.

Without Chase now too, Tee Higgins becomes the clear No. 1 wide receiver.

Behind Higgins, the next option is probably Dohnte Meyers. He broke out in the CFL last year to earn himself a preseason opportunity, and then he spent the preseason seeming like he was always open. That was enough to earn a roster spot.

Meyers now will have a huge role.

The Jaguars will be trying to take advantage here, because it’s not often you get a break like Chase leaving the game in a clash of 2-1 teams.

The Jags would love to be 3-1. With Chase out and already Jacksonville leading, the chances definitely increase.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update Changes Jaguars-Bengals Outlook

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x