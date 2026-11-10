Kansas City Chiefs Among Top Contenders for Brian Thomas Jr. as Trade Deadline Decision Looms

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the leading potential destinations for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

With the deadline set for 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, November 10, the Chiefs have continued exploring options to strengthen their receiving corps. Thomas has emerged as a player Kansas City has pursued for longer than previously known.

New betting odds from Betway list the Chiefs as the most likely destination for Thomas if Jacksonville decides to trade him.

Kansas City has +300 odds to acquire the receiver, representing an implied probability of 25%. The Jaguars remain favored to keep Thomas, with +150 odds and an implied probability of 40%.

The Los Angeles Rams are next among potential trade destinations at +400, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at +600.

NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Ian Rapoport have also provided new information about Kansas City’s interest in Thomas, including how far back the team’s pursuit extends.

Chiefs Lead Potential Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Destinations

Betway’s latest odds put Kansas City ahead of several other NFL teams reportedly in the mix for Thomas.

The current odds for his next team are:

Jacksonville Jaguars (stay)

+150

Kansas City Chiefs

+300

Los Angeles Rams

+400

San Francisco 49ers

+600

Washington Commanders

+800

Pittsburgh Steelers

+900

New York Giants

+1200

Las Vegas Raiders

+2000

Although Jacksonville remains the favorite to retain Thomas, Kansas City leads the list of possible landing spots if the Jaguars move him.

The odds do not guarantee a trade, and Jacksonville has not committed to dealing the receiver.

A potential acquisition would give Chiefs general manager Brett Veach another option at wide receiver as Kansas City looks to strengthen its offense.

NFL Insider Reveals Chiefs Have Pursued Thomas Since Last Year

During a discussion on NFL Network’s “The Aftermath,” Rapoport revealed that Kansas City’s interest in Thomas predates the current trade deadline.

“Sure, and you know, for the Kansas City Chiefs, they have been interested in Brian Thomas Jr. for some time, even going back to last year,” Rapoport said.

He also indicated that the Chiefs could continue pursuing Thomas beyond this season.

“It feels like a matter of when, not if. We just don’t know if that’s something that’s going to happen this season or maybe in the offseason,” Rapoport explained.

The insider identified another potential obstacle for Jacksonville: the possibility of strengthening a team it could face in the postseason.

“And you know, as we’ve discussed, one of the issues for the Jaguars is how much do they want to help a team that could potentially be someone they would see down the road?” Rapoport said.

“But Brian Thomas Jr. seems to be the player that is garnering the most interest on the receiver market.”

Kansas City Chiefs Also Linked to Colts WR Josh Downs

Thomas isn’t the only receiver Kansas City has considered.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler identified Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs as another potential target for the Chiefs.

“Well, there are a few players in the mix there,” Fowler said. “We talked about Josh Downs in Indianapolis, Brian Thomas Jr. There’s a lot of interest in the player, but as we discussed, will Jacksonville actually part with them?”

Fowler explained that the Jaguars could have reasons to keep Thomas despite interest from other teams.

“They still see value in Thomas. They would rather add than decrease this trade deadline, which we’re seeing right now,” he continued.

Jacksonville has already made moves to strengthen its roster, including acquiring defensive help and safety Jesse Bates.

Fowler questioned whether the Jaguars might consider moving Thomas to recover some of the draft capital used in those deals.

“So we’ll see if they want to try to recoup some of that draft capital by trading away Thomas,” he said.

“But you’ve got the Kansas City Chiefs lurking here. They have been looking hard for a receiver. Do they make a move for one of those two players?”