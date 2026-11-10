Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Golden Steals the Show in New Photos: ‘That Is Mini Pat’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ youngest daughter, Golden, is getting plenty of attention after his wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared new family photos from Arrowhead Stadium.

Brittany posted a collection of Instagram photos featuring the couple’s three children, Sterling, Bronze and Golden, enjoying time at the stadium.

“Making memories they will never forget,” Brittany captioned the post.

While the pictures featured several family moments, fans couldn’t get over how much 1-year-old Golden looked like her father, especially when she stuck out her tongue for the camera.

The toddler’s expression reminded commenters of the Chiefs quarterback, who has frequently been photographed sticking out his tongue during games.

“Pic 12 of Golden-that is mini Pat with the tongue out all day!!! What a cutie!” one person wrote.

Another agreed, commenting, “The lil one is his twin…. even the movement with her hand.”

Chiefs Fans Call Golden Mahomes Her Dad’s ‘Mini Me’

In one of the photos, Brittany kneels beside Golden as the toddler poses with her tongue out and her hands resting on her knees.

Golden wears a white outfit featuring a football-themed graphic and the words “Red Kingdom,” along with white and silver sneakers. Two yellow checked bows complete her outfit.

Brittany wears a leopard-print coat, red trousers and tinted sunglasses.

Golden makes the same playful expression in several other photos from the outing.

Fans quickly filled the comments with comparisons between the toddler and her famous father.

“Those kids are so beautiful, good job, Patrick and Brittany! Little Golden is daddy’s mini me!” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Golden looking like her daddy with that tongue out.”

The photos also included a family moment with the Chiefs’ mascot, K.C. Wolf.

Golden sat in the mascot’s arms while her older siblings, Sterling, 5, and Bronze, 3, stood beside them and smiled for the camera.

K.C. Wolf wore a red Chiefs jersey and camouflage trousers for the photo.

Other followers enjoyed seeing the family together at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I love all the chaos of these photos!” one person commented.

Patrick Mahomes Shares a Funny Story About Son Bronze’s Music Taste

Golden isn’t the only Mahomes child who has recently drawn attention.

Patrick, 31, shared a story about his son Bronze during the Chiefs’ recent 35-12 victory over the New York Jets.

The quarterback was talking with players and assistant coaches on the sideline when the conversation turned to whether his son was enjoying the music playing inside the stadium.

“Hey, you think Bronze is vibing right now? Brittany be listening to music, and that boy says, ‘Can I get Walk Through by Rich Homie Quan?'” Mahomes said in the clip posted by the Chiefs on Instagram.

The quarterback explained that Bronze had recently started requesting rap music after listening to it with his father.

“I finally got Bronze into rap music because, you know, his mom always listens to country. I started playing clean rap music,” Mahomes said.

He continued, “Brittany texted me the other day; they were listening to country, and he said, ‘Hey mom, can we play Walk Through by Rich Homie Quan?’ I was like, yeah, yeah! I feel like my pops now.”

Mahomes was referring to “Walk Thru,” the Rich Homie Quan song featuring Problem.