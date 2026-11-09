Chiefs Fans Turn on Andy Reid Over Harrison Butker Situation: ‘This Is Getting Embarrassing’

Kansas City Chiefs fans are growing frustrated with head coach Andy Reid’s handling of Harrison Butker after the kicker missed another field goal during Sunday’s 35-12 victory over the New York Jets.

Butker missed a 51-yard attempt late in the first half, drawing loud boos from the Arrowhead Stadium crowd. The miss marked his seventh unsuccessful field-goal attempt of the season.

Reid addressed the situation before reporters could ask about it during his postgame news conference, but his response drew criticism from some fans.

“I’m sure I’ll be asked about Butker. I’ll address that as we go throughout the week. I’ll look at everything, no need to ask. That’ll be the answer that you get. I’m not making any decisions right now today,” Reid said after the game.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid, unprompted, addressed K Harrison Butker during his opening statement: “I’m sure I’ll be asked about Butker. I’ll address that as we go throughout the week. I’ll look at everything, and no need to ask. That’ll be the answer that you get. I’m not making any… https://t.co/2qvbcElZ0j pic.twitter.com/DPVOz2rTtF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2026

One fan criticized the coach’s decision to discourage further questions about the kicker.

“The ego is getting ridiculous. Nobody is demanding an immediate decision, Andy. But telling reporters ‘no need to ask’ about legitimate performance concerns is absurd. Accountability isn’t an attack on your authority. It’s part of your job,” the fan wrote.

Reid’s comments came as veteran kicker Justin Tucker remains on Kansas City’s practice squad, giving the Chiefs another option if they decide to make a change.

Harrison Butker Hears Boos From Chiefs Fans After Another Missed Field Goal

Butker’s struggles continued against the Jets despite Kansas City’s comfortable victory.

With the Chiefs leading 14-12 late in the second quarter, Butker attempted a 56-yard field goal that hit the right upright.

A Jets offside penalty erased the attempt and moved Kansas City five yards closer.

However, Butker missed the second attempt from 51 yards, sending the ball wide right.

Fans booed as Butker left the field at halftime.

The 31-year-old kicker acknowledged the reaction when speaking with reporters after the game.

“It’s part of it. I’m booing myself sometimes. People are passionate. Fans are passionate. They want to win games. They want me to make kicks. I want to make kicks. It’s part of it. That’s what you sign up for. I gotta be better,” Butker said.

He also addressed his confidence despite the continued misses.

“I feel confident, I’m excited for the kicks, and I’ve just got to do better,” he said.

Butker made all five of his extra-point attempts against New York.

Andy Reid Faces Decision With Justin Tucker on Chiefs Practice Squad

Kansas City signed Tucker to its practice squad in late October as Butker continued struggling.

Tucker, 37, is a five-time All-Pro who has not appeared in an NFL game since 2024.

The veteran kicker was out of uniform on the sideline during Sunday’s game, and CBS showed him during its broadcast after Butker’s misses.

Two days after Tucker joined the Chiefs, special teams coordinator Dave Toub explained why the team made the move.

“We’re trying to improve and get Butker right. That’s what this whole thing is about,” Toub said.

Butker’s difficulties had already cost Kansas City an opportunity in its previous game against the Denver Broncos.

During the Chiefs’ 28-24 loss on November 1, Butker missed a 54-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter while Kansas City held a 24-21 lead.

Denver took possession and scored the go-ahead touchdown two plays later.

Three days after that loss, Reid announced that Butker would remain the team’s starting kicker.

According to Pro Football Network, Butker has missed 17 kicks since the beginning of last season, including 12 field goals and five extra points.

His NFL K Impact Grade through Week 9 stands at 54.8, ranking 31st among 33 kickers.

Patrick Mahomes Defends Harrison Butker Amid Chiefs Kicking Concerns

While some fans have called for changes, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to support Butker.

Mahomes told reporters after Sunday’s victory that he has not lost confidence in his longtime teammate.

“We have confidence in him … I’ve seen him make field goals at the biggest stages that you can make in this league. I want him to know I have as much confidence in him as I’ve ever had, just trying to give him that vote of confidence,” Mahomes said.

Butker also acknowledged the support he has received from teammates throughout his struggles.

“Week after week, saying the same thing. Guys support me. They’ve seen what I’ve done in my 10 seasons, and they want me to be at my best. I know who I can be. I’ve just got to make them go in,” Butker said.