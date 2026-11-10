Chiefs Dealt Unfortunate News on Blockbuster Trade as NFL Deadline Nears

The Kansas City Chiefs are finding it challenging to land a star wide receiver, but this does not mean the franchise will not make a move before the NFL trade deadline closes. CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson revealed that general manager Brett Veach is pessimistic about the team’s chances of landing a star playmaker.

The Chiefs general manager revealed that “franchise players” in wide receiver trade talks are “off the market,” per Wolfson. Kansas City has until 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 10, to make a deal happen.

“Guys, we’ve been talking about the lack of deep threats for the Chiefs, and I spoke with GM Brett Veach before the game, he told me that as the trade deadline approaches, the focus continues to be at that wide receiver position,” Wolfson noted on November 8, during the Jets-Chiefs game.

“There has been increased dialogue this week, and he found that some of the major franchise players they looked at are off the market, but they will continue to have conversations over the next 24 hours to see if they can get something done by the trade deadline.”

Let’s explore the latest Chiefs news and rumors amid the NFL trade deadline.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Gives Update on NFL Trade Deadline

Play

On the eve of the NFL trade deadline, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an assessment on the team’s chances of making a potential deal. Reid hinted that Veach is still working the phones to make a trade happen.

Kansas City has mostly been linked to playmakers in ongoing NFL rumors.

“[Jalen] Royals did a nice job,” Reid noted, per SB Nation. “[Cyrus Allen], we’re kind of working in; we feel pretty good about him on some things there and his improvement, although he didn’t have much production yesterday.

“But, as you know, Brett always keeps his eyes open. He’s always looking and trying to improve the roster,” Reid added.

“That part hasn’t changed; he’s out there searching and doing his due diligence with his guys.”

Chiefs Rumors: Colts WR Josh Downs & Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. Among Kansas City’s Potential Trade Targets

Play

If the star wideouts appear to be off the table, who are the realistic trade targets who the Chiefs could acquire? Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs is a name to watch as well as Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is another veteran who has fallen out of favor with his current team. There is an added sense of urgency for the Chiefs to make a deal following Xavier Worthy’s latest injury.

NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs Linked to Buccaneers Star WR Chris Godwin Jr.

Play

ESPN’s Seth Walder labeled Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Godwin Jr. as an ideal trade target. Given the Bucs’ lack of offense, Tampa Bay may not be eager to deal the star wideout.

“In Godwin, the Chiefs would get a veteran player who is past his prime — just 1.2 yards per route run this season — but could still be an asset,” Walder detailed in a November 4, story titled, “2026 NFL trade deadline: Players to watch, buzz and goals for all 32 teams.”

“Godwin is playing on a fully guaranteed $22 million salary, so this trade would involve the Bucs converting almost all of Godwin’s remaining money into a signing bonus before dealing him in exchange for a draft pick,” Walder continued.

“Tampa Bay would be unlikely to keep Godwin on his current contract in 2027, so if the Bucs believe they are out of contention this season, it could make sense to get something for him now.”