Patrick Mahomes Shares Personal News After Chiefs-Jets Game

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the New York Jets in a dominant 35-12 victory on Sunday. However, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave everyone a scare after suffering what appeared to a serious elbow injury in the second quarter.

While Mahomes winced in pain while grabbing his throwing arm on the sidelines, he didn’t miss a snap. In between plays, he received massage treatments from team physical therapist Julie Frymyer. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted shared great news regarding the three-time Super Bowl MVP after the game.

“Mahomes underwent an MRI following today’s win and sources say the tests did not reveal a major injury,” Rapoport posted. “Mahomes’ elbow strain/sprain will be monitored over the next few days for pain and swelling. But so far, so good.”

The 31-year-old quarterback didn’t see too concerned, telling reporters that his arm felt better and better as the game continued. “I thought I kind of started throwing the ball better towards the end of the second half,” he said. “And so that’ll be important this week, is kind of getting that the swelling and the fluid out of it, so I can be ready to go from the first snap next week.”

While the Chiefs focus their attention on the Atlanta Falcons, the team shared a sweet video of Mahomes’ mic’d up during warmups.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proudly Announced He Got His Son to Love Rap Music

One day after the Chiefs’ win over the Jets, the Chiefs shared a video of Mahomes asking, “Hey, you think Bronze is vibing right now?” Mahomes shares three children with his wife, Brittany Mahomes: Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 22 months.

“My son — Brittany will be listening to music and that boy say, ‘Hey, can I get that Walk Thru by Rich Homie Quan?’ I finally got Bronze on some like rap music a little bit because you know his mom always listens to country. He started riding with me, I started playing like clean rap music… ”

“Brittany texted me the other day, they’re listening to country and he goes, ‘Hey Mom, can you play Walk Thru by Rich Homie Quan. Like yahhhh. I feel like my pops now!”

Brittany reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and noted that their son even knows the lyrics. She wrote, “Bronze the other day, ‘I’m the man when I walk thru.’ You sure are kid!”

Patrick Mahomes Credited His Wife, Brittany Mahomes, For Holding Down the Family During His Rehab

Speaking with Mitch Holthus on “The Chiefs Kingdom Show” at Arrowhead last month, Mahomes gushed over how Brittany did triple duty at home while recovering from surgery to repair his ACL.

“I think that that was something that’s huge for me because, she had being a mom to three, I mean, she had to kind of take on that role on even more because I wasn’t at the house. I was spending seven hours a day over there in the offseason when we’re supposed to be on vacation or back home in Texas,” he said.

“It’s a full commitment from the full family, and I think she did a great job of kind of being that leader of the household when I was having to be in the rehab facility.”

Brittany shared a clip of Mahomes comments on her Instagram Stories and replied, “Would do anything for my babies and my husband 🥹🫶🏻.”