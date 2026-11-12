Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Video With Her Kids After Patrick Mahomes’ Unexpected Baby No. 4 Admission

Brittany Mahomes is having some fun with her three children just days after announcing that she and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are expecting their fourth baby.

The 31-year-old Kansas City Current co-owner shared an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, November 11, showing herself trying out a viral spinning trend with their children, Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 1.

“Spinning trend with our kids,” Brittany captioned the video, which featured the song “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes.

The clip showed the children laughing as they were spun around by their feet in a gym. Each child held Brittany’s phone while being spun, capturing their reactions on camera.

Brittany later shared the video on her Instagram Stories, adding, “We could not stop laughing.”

The family video came one day after the couple announced that another baby was on the way.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Announce Baby No. 4 With Family Photos

On Tuesday, November 10, Brittany and Patrick shared a series of beach photos to announce their fourth pregnancy.

“Another blessing from God🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍,” Brittany wrote alongside the pictures.

In one photo, Brittany cradled her growing baby bump. Another showed Sterling, Bronze and Golden placing their hands on her stomach.

The announcement prompted congratulations from fans, but some also remembered that Patrick had previously said he was finished having children.

“I thought Patrick said he was done after the last one,” one person commented.

The Chiefs quarterback responded directly, writing, “ayyy chill chill,” followed by three laughing-crying emojis.

Other fans defended the couple’s decision to expand their family.

“People are allowed to change their minds,” one person wrote.

“Words said by almost every parent,” another added.

The comments referred to Patrick’s July 2024 remarks about having three children.

At the time, Brittany was pregnant with their youngest daughter, Golden, and Patrick told reporters he wasn’t planning to have any more kids.

“I’m done. I’ll say that. I did three and I’m done,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

Golden was born in January 2025.

Patrick Mahomes Reveals What He’s Hoping for With Baby No. 4

Patrick addressed the pregnancy during a Chiefs press conference on Wednesday, November 11, and shared what he’s hoping for when the baby arrives.

“Obviously, it’s a blessing to have another baby on the way. I’m excited for it,” he told reporters.

The quarterback also joked about being outnumbered by the girls in his household.

“I’m hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score,” Patrick said, referring to his wish for another son.

However, he added that the baby’s health was his biggest concern.

“I’m just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day.”

The couple, who were high school sweethearts, welcomed their first child, Sterling, in February 2021, a year after Patrick won his first Super Bowl with Kansas City.

Their son, Bronze, followed in November 2022, and Golden arrived just over two years later.