Kansas City Chiefs Face Big Decision Ahead of 2026 NFL Trade Deadline: What Fans Need to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday, November 10, to make a trade before the 2026 NFL deadline, and the team could look to add another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET, giving Kansas City limited time to address its roster needs before the final stretch of the regular season.

The Chiefs have lost two consecutive games, falling to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos on the road. Kansas City had an opportunity to beat Denver on the final play, but a false start complicated its attempt to score from the red zone.

With the deadline approaching, several wide receivers have been mentioned as potential targets for the Chiefs.

When Is the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline?

The 2026 NFL trade deadline falls on Tuesday, November 10, at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. CT).

For the third consecutive season, the deadline comes after Week 9 of the NFL schedule.

The league previously held its trade deadline after Week 6 before moving it to the Tuesday following Week 8 in 2012.

NFL owners approved another change in 2024, pushing the deadline back one additional week.

Once the deadline passes, teams cannot complete trades for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Kansas City can still make other roster moves, including signing available free agents, but it will no longer be able to acquire players through trades until the offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs Could Target Wide Receiver Before Deadline

Wide receiver remains one of Kansas City’s biggest potential areas of need.

ESPN’s Nate Taylor identified adding a receiver as the Chiefs’ top priority ahead of the deadline.

Tight end Travis Kelce currently leads Kansas City with 29 receptions for 410 yards and two touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy ranks second on the team with 27 catches, but he has recorded just 230 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Rashee Rice has 243 receiving yards, while running back Emmett Johnson has contributed 237 yards, including 70 on one play earlier this season.

Tyquan Thornton also provided another option in the passing game before suffering an injury.

The Chiefs addressed their running back situation during the offseason by signing Kenneth Walker III, who has contributed to the offense.

Kansas City could now look to add another receiver before the deadline.

Chris Godwin and Brian Thomas Among Potential Chiefs Trade Targets

Several wide receivers have been connected to Kansas City in trade discussions.

Seth Walder identified Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin as a potential option for the Chiefs.

Godwin has spent his NFL career with Tampa Bay and would provide Mahomes with an experienced target.

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas has also been mentioned as a possible trade candidate.

Thomas would offer Kansas City a younger option than Godwin, although Jacksonville would have to agree to a deal.

Former NFL quarterback Russell Wilson also suggested New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson as a potential addition.

However, the Jets have not indicated in the supplied reports whether they would be willing to trade Wilson.

Former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill has also been discussed as a possible option, although he is not expected to play until at least December.

Kansas City has not announced a deal involving any of those players.

Several NFL Teams Have Already Made Major Trades

Other NFL teams have completed significant trades ahead of the November 10 deadline.

According to USA TODAY Sports, the New York Giants acquired quarterback J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings on September 28 in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

The Dallas Cowboys added cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 1.

The Baltimore Ravens acquired offensive lineman Cam Jurgens from the Philadelphia Eagles on October 7, while the Houston Texans traded for wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals on October 12.

Several more deals followed in late October.

The Seattle Seahawks acquired offensive lineman Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts on October 27.

Indianapolis also traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers on October 28.

The Chicago Bears acquired defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans on October 29.

More recently, the Ravens reached a deal to acquire quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Cardinals on November 4.