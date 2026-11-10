Proposed NFL Trade Has Chiefs Land $106 Million Former No. 1 Pick in Last-Minute Move

The Kansas City Chiefs have predominantly been linked to landing a veteran playmaker in ongoing NFL trade rumors, but there are other areas that the team could look to address. Kansas City is running out of time to make a move by 4 p.m. Eastern amid the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10.

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin floated an interesting NFL trade pitch that has the Chiefs bolstering their defense. Kansas City could use another veteran pass rusher ahead of the team’s stretch run.

The proposed trade has the Chiefs landing Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney for merely a late-round pick swap. Kansas City sends Houston a 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for Clowney and a 2027 seventh-round selection.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Chiefs rumors and news.

Chiefs Rumors: Proposed NFL Trade Lands Houston Texans Star Jadeveon Clowney in Late Move

Clowney has been a bit of a polarizing player during his career given the expectations that accompanied being a former No. 1 pick. At this stage of his career, Clowney is a bit more of a role player, but this version of the star could still help the Chiefs.

“The Chiefs have bigger needs, with the most obvious one being wide receiver, but that doesn’t mean they can’t use at least some help in the pass rush department,” Dubin wrote in a November 4, story titled, “Jadeveon Clowney mock trades: Cowboys reunion headlines four deals Texans can make before NFL trade deadline.”

“George Karlaftis has 34 pressures this season, but R Mason Thomas, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Ashton Gillotte have combined for only 42, according to Pro Football Focus,” Dubin added.

“Adding another body to the mix could have some merit. The Chiefs have a 2027 sixth-round pick incoming from the 49ers, likely very late in the round, which they can send out here.”

NFL Trade Rumors: Texans Face Decision on Jadeveon Clowney’s Future at Deadline

After earning $106 million during 13 NFL seasons, Clowney is now on a team-friendly one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Texans.

Kansas City may be forced to make more of a minor move at wide receiver. This would allow the Chiefs to have the draft capital to make multiple trades and address other positions.

Time will tell if the Texans will cut ties with Clowney, but if the defender’s price tag is close to the CBS Sports’ projection, it would be a no-brainer move for the Chiefs.

Chiefs News: Kansas City Is Not Expected to Land Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. at NFL Trade Deadline

Elsewhere, it appears the Chiefs’ hopes of potentially landing Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. via trade are coming to an abrupt end. Multiple NFL insiders reported that the Jaguars are telling teams Thomas will not be traded.

“The Jaguars plan to keep WR Brian Thomas Jr. through the trade deadline, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted in a November 10, message on X. “They have relayed that to interested teams.

“Coming off multiple big trades Monday, Jacksonville plans to keep its roster intact, barring a surprise.”

Kansas City will now likely need to pivot to alternative veteran wide receiver options in the trade market.