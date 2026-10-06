Fans Want Taylor Swift Jerseys More Than Travis Kelce, By A Lot, New Study Shows

Taylor Swift is outpacing husband Travis Kelce in demand for a football jersey, according to a new study published by Casino.guru.

Swift accounts for 77% of demand across the top five jersey searches, a reversal for Kelce, whose official sales have cooled since the 2023 peak.

“Searches for ‘Taylor Swift jersey’ generate around 77% of the search demand of the most-searched NFL player jersey nationally, which would place her inside the top five most in-demand jerseys if compared directly with NFL players,” Casino.guru data analyst Max Barlow wrote. “Search demand for Taylor Swift jerseys is also nearly twice as high as it is for husband Travis Kelce jerseys across the U.S. In New Jersey, she leads interest with more than double that of the state’s leading NFL player, Jaxson Dart.”

Casino.guru uses search volume as a sales predictor, not an audited retail total.

An earlier Casino.guru study using Semrush put Kelce in a tie for third among player jerseys across the NFL, NBA and MLB, behind Saquon Barkley’s 22,100 monthly searches, according to Casino.guru‘s earlier ranking study.

Kelce Jersey Sales Cool

Fanatics told the Associated Press that Kelce became a top-five NFL seller on Sept. 24, 2023, the day Swift first watched from an Arrowhead Stadium suite. Sales jumped nearly 400% across its sites, according to an NPR report. He had ranked about 19th until then.

A Replay Poker analysis of Google Trends data showed searches for “Travis Kelce jersey” at about 12 times the average, topping Patrick Mahomes jersey searches for the first time, according to Vanity Fair.

The NFL Players Association ranked his jersey fourth in popularity in 2023, then 11th in 2024. For the 2025-26 window, he fell to 29th on its list of licensed player products, according to Us Weekly. Josh Allen finished first and Drake Maye second.

Lids ranked Saquon Barkley its top jersey seller, followed by Christian McCaffrey and Jalen Hurts, according to Sports Business Journal‘s Lids ranking. An April projection built on NFLPA sales and Google volume put Maye first at 18,000 monthly jersey searches, according to Bookies.com jersey sales projections. Kelce missed the top five.

Kelce jersey sales jumped 200% the day after his Aug. 26, 2025, engagement announcement with Swift, his best day since the Super Bowl, according to Forbes.

Taylor Swift Apparel Sales Totals From the Eras Tour

Officially licensed NFL player merchandise topped $1.9 billion in retail sales from March 2025 through February 2026 across more than 85 NFLPA licensees, according to the NFLPA’s year-end report. The list covered jerseys, apparel, collectibles and other goods.

Swift earned about $200 million from Eras Tour merchandise at 2023 shows alone, according to Forbes. A QuestionPro study put North American concertgoer spending on Eras Tour apparel at about $1.05 billion. Those totals cover all apparel, not jerseys.

Her Chiefs gear still sells. A $39.99 Erin Andrews tank she wore in Week 2 sold out in the team’s official store, according to Pro Football Network. A Chiefs jersey she signed fetched $21,000 at a Deron Cherry Foundation auction, according to Athlon Sports‘ auction coverage.

Kelce’s monthly search volume climbed from about 4.8 million to more than 133 million after Swift’s first Chiefs game, according to Men’s Journal‘s CasinoStreamers study. That figure measures name searches, not jersey units.