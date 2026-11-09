Travis Kelce & Wife Taylor Swift Spotted Hours After Chiefs’ Blowout Win vs. Jets

It was a good day for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce who broke his touchdown drought by finding the end zone as his wife Taylor Swift cheered on the NFL star. Kelce and Swift were spotted driving away from Arrowhead Stadium in style after the Chiefs’ blowout win against the New York Jets.

After the victory, a viral video emerged (courtesy of 96.5 The Fan’s Alex Gold) of Kelce driving Swift in a classic vehicle. Kelce and Swift were both seen waiving to the crowd as the power couple drove away from the stadium.

During the game, CBS showed Swift’s reaction to Kelce’s touchdown against the Jets. Swift was spotted in her typical luxury suite cheering on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here’s a look at the Swift-Kelce video that has fans buzzing.



Taylor Swift Hints That She Will Not Perform at Super Halftime Show Until Husband Travis Kelce Retires From Chiefs

Fans may have to wait until Kelce retires to see Swift headline a Super Bowl halftime show. The NFL already announced that Jay-Z will perform at the 2027 Super Bowl representing another year without Swift.

During an October 2025, interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Swift hinted that she has no plans to perform at the Super Bowl until Kelce retires.

“I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field,” Swift explained, per The Wrap. “That is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous. The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field.

“Can you imagine that he’s out there every single week like, putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high pressure, high intensity sport, and I’m like, ‘I wonder what my choreo should be?’”

Travis Kelce Spurned Retirement to Play for the Chiefs in 2026

Kelce posted four receptions for 72 yards while adding a rushing touchdown as well during the Chiefs’ victory against the Jets. The star playmaker now has three total touchdowns this season.

Kelce opted to return to the Chiefs despite considering retirement last offseason. It will be worth watching to see what Kelce decides ahead of the 2027 season.

“I’ve still got a lot of love for this game,” Kelce noted in August, per Arrowhead Pride.

“I still think I can go out and play at a high level, and I want to go out there and prove to myself that I can play at a better level than I did last year,” Kelce continued.

“I think that’s probably the biggest thing for me is making sure that I’m accountable for the guys in this room every single play that I’m out there.”