Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker Made Subtle Change Before Explosive Outing vs. Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs found the endzone five times during their win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Things started a bit rocky offensively, but Kansas City ended up posting 391 total yards and 35 points. As has been the case for most of the season, running back Kenneth Walker III was the catalyst of it all.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Changed His Backfield Stance in Week 9 vs. Jets

Like some other running backs, Walker has utilized a unique stance of standing straight up while in the backfield awaiting the ball to be snapped. It has been dubbed the “Michael Myers stance” by many fans. However, Walker switched to a traditional stance with his knees bent against the Jets.

Walker went on to record 102 rushing yards on 18 carries, 41 receiving yards on four receptions, with three total touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving). That touchdown total was a single game season high for Walker, and it was the fifth time he crossed the 100-yard rushing mark.

Whether or not the change with his stance directly impacted his performance is unknown. However, it is interesting that he decided to make a change after two tough outings against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, both which the Chiefs lost.

Kenneth Walker Happy to Have His Receiving Skills Utilized

When the Chiefs signed Walker during the offseason, coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach both expressed that they felt Walker had receiving skills that have yet to be fully unlocked. That was on full display against New York on Sunday.

Walker has caught 26 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns as a whole on the season. After the win over the Jets, Walker expressed how much it means to him to be able to contribute as a receiver.

“Obviously it feels good to make plays either way, running the ball or catching the ball, but definitely catching the ball because I’ve been able to catch the ball since I was younger,” Walker said. “Coach sees that, and putting ball in my hands that way means a lot to me.”

Last week against the Broncos, Walker’s backup Emmett Johnson made a huge impact as a receiver with five receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown. Walker and Johnson are proving to be one of the best tandems in the NFL, and both are dual threat backs.