Taylor Swift Making Friends ‘Uncomfortable’ With Furious Hunt For Wedding Leaker

Taylor Swift is considering bringing in private investigators to unmask who leaked images of her Madison Square Garden wedding setup, according to anonymous insiders quoted by Star.

The reported hunt for the source has unsettled Swift’s inner circle, leaving the couple with an unresolved question about who inside a sealed-off production shared the images.

“She’s so on edge,” a source said, as quoted by Star. “The suspicion is that someone working at Madison Square Garden or on the production side shared the pictures, but Taylor wants to be certain so she’s asking questions of everyone. That’s making things uncomfortable — even for her friends.”

Neither Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly confirmed any of the claims.

Taylor Swift’s Wedding Photo Leak Fallout

The Daily Mail published the images Oct. 26, showing the arena turned into a magical garden.

The materials, described as original design plans and mockups rather than photos of the couple, showed a two-tiered carousel and a pond beneath the altar, along with rows of trees strung with twinkling lights, a coral-carpeted entrance lined with personal photos and a large T&T logo.

Some extravagant ideas were later scaled back, including a carousel reportedly priced near $7 million.

“Taylor really just wanted this one special day to belong to them,” a Star source said. Kelce keeps reassuring her that the leak does not alter the memories they made, though the insider said she is finding it hard to move on. “She’s not ruling out bringing in private investigators if that’s what it takes to hunt down the culprit who sold them out,” the source added.

Hollywood insider Rob Shuter reported that Swift was furious over the breach. “Everyone had been told to keep quiet, and the NDAs were there for a reason,” a source said, as quoted by StyleCaster on Nov. 3.

The couple reportedly had the décor burned after the ceremony to keep anyone from stealing or auctioning it, according to New York Post’s Page Six.

Taylor Swift’s Wedding Cost and Security Measures

Swift and Kelce married July 3 in front of an estimated 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden, which crews dressed in peach and white draping, greenery, trees and personal photos.

The couple has released no official cost figures. Estimates for the festivities run from roughly $15 million to $30 million, with some analysts going as high as $50 million.

One report put floral arrangements alone near $5 million, while venue rental estimates run from $600,000 to $2 million per day.

Guests completed multi-factor authentication, signed DocuSign NDAs and received individually watermarked digital invitations so any screenshot could be traced. Organizers withheld the venue until about 4 a.m. on the wedding day.

“It had teeth,” one guest said of the NDA, as quoted by USA Today.

Phones went into locked bags for guests, staff and vendors, and even on-site law enforcement surrendered theirs.

Swift paid New York City more than $160,000 for the special-event permit and related police response, Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed, according to Variety.

Former Secret Service agent Bill Gage estimated private security for the two days at $3 million to $5 million, while other experts suggested $1 million to $2 million.