Taylor Swift Announcement Made After Chiefs-Broncos Game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce doesn’t always speak to the media after games. But following the Chiefs’ 28-24 loss to the Denver Broncos, he was visibly emotional and needed to send a message.

Kelce, who caught five receptions for 62 yards against Denver, took responsibility for his part of the team’s two-game losing streak. “The reality of things is we got to fix a lot. The little things, mistakes, and it starts with the person you’re looking in the mirror, and I’m one of them.”

Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, did not travel to Mile High Stadium for the matchup. She was in New York City for a “Toy Story 5” screening and Q&A, during which she told a funny story about her husband.

While Kelce and the Chiefs look to turn things around when they host the New York Jets next week, Swift received some exciting career news.

Taylor Swift Earned a Hollywood Music in Media Nomination — Will Travis Kelce Join Her at the Ceremony?

Swift wrote and recorded a song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for “Toy Story 5,” which became an immediate hit. The song could also lead to Swift’s first Oscar. However, Academy Award nominations aren’t made until January 21.

In the meantime, Swift earned a 2026 Hollywood Music in Media Award nomination in the Song – Animated Film category. This could make for another red carpet moment for the pop star, who recently attended the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where she delivered a moving acceptance speech.

The 17th annual Hollywood Music in Media Award for Wednesday, November 18 at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. Kelce and the Chiefs travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 15.

Kelce and Co. then host the Arizona Cardinals on November 22 before going back on the road to face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. Due to the jam-packed NFL schedule, it’s highly unlikely Kelce can join Swift in Los Angeles should she decide to attend the HMMA Awards.

Travis Kelce Remains Glass Half-Full When it Comes to the Chiefs’ Season

Swift famously referred to Kelce as a “human exclamation point” last year. And while he’s struggling in the immediate aftermath of yet another tough loss, Kelce still managed to find a silver lining.

“You’ve got to find the positives out of this,” he told reporters after the game. “You can’t dwell on it. They’re a pretty good football team… We showed some fight, a lot of fight. And I can take that out of this.”

Fans hope to see Swift back at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs host the Jets in Week 9.