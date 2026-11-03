Pair of Chiefs Legends Sound off on Jaylon Moore’s False Start

The Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos matchup has been the most talked about game of Week 8.

It came down to the final play as time expired, with the Broncos emerging victorious 28-24. However, it was the play before that everybody is still analyzing. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit wide receiver Rashee Rice for what would have been the game-winning touchdown, but right tackle Jaylon Moore was controversially called for a false start.

Former Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith Doesn’t Agree With Jaylon Moore False Start Call

Chief legend and current ESPN NFL analyst Alex Smith weighed in on whether or not Moore should have been flagged for a false start.

“In my very unbiased opinion, I didn’t see it,” Smith said. “Unfortunate that it happened in that situation if you’re a Chiefs fan. You throw the game winner here and you executed this game-winning drive to perfection, then no, you didn’t.”

As a former quarterback, Smith has a good bead on these type of things. Moore clearly turned his head, which is allowed. Some argue that he also flinched, but many believe it wasn’t significant enough to be penalized as it was a result of turning his head.

Former Chiefs HC Dick Vermeil Also Disagrees With Moore Penalty

Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick Vermeil joined the folks at Arrowhead Allies to share his thoughts on Moore’s false start.

“If you watch NFL play today, there’s an offensive guard moving illegally on almost every snap,” Vermeil said. “When they showed the replays, I couldn’t hardly see him move, or if he did. To determine the outcome of a football game by something like that frustrates me. I can imagine how Andy [Reid] and the team feel. Yes, you shouldn’t move at all, but was it a glaring move? Was it a move to gain advantage? I think we’re being a little bit over officiated this year.”

The consensus seems to be that Moore’s movement was not egregious enough to be penalized, especially with the game on the line. Unfortunately, what’s done is done, and all the Chiefs can do is learn from it and apply it to future situations.