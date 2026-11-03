Andy Reid Shoots Down Idea Chiefs Fans Have Wanted for Years

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has faced increased scrutiny over the past few years.

It started with the statistical decline of the offense after a historical run from 2018-2022. The criticisms then turned up another notch when during the Chiefs’ disappointing 6-11 season in 2025. Although the team has improved offensively and record-wise in 2026, Reid still has his detractors.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Shoots Down Using the QB Sneak

Reid infamously threw the quarterback sneak out of his playbook when Patrick Mahomes was injured while executing one in 2019. Mahomes sustained a dislocated right kneecap on the play, which cost him two games. He did not have any long-term effects from it, and the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl that season.

Many fans have been frustrated with Reid being unwilling to call a QB sneak since then, citing that what happened to Mahomes was a freak accident. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Mahomes has the size to be successful on sneaks more often than not. While speaking to the media on Monday, Reid had this to say when asked if defenses have an advantage knowing the Chiefs won’t sneak it.

“That was one of our self-inflicted wounds,” Reid said about a failed short-yardage play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. “We didn’t block it right, on the right side there. We got to make sure we get our assignment right. Other than that, we’ve been pretty successful without sneaking it over time here.”

Adding QB Sneaks Would Help Chiefs’ Short-Yardage Struggles

More often than not, Kansas City’s offense has struggled in short-yardage situations during Reid’s tenure. Reid’s system is more finesse than physical, which can be an issue when there’s only one or two yards to be picked up on third and fourth downs.

Several teams utilize sneaks, including ones with elite quarterbacks. The Philadelphia Eagles have weaponized the play with Jalen Hurts in a way the NFL has never before seen. Reid doesn’t need to go to those extremes, but calling a QB sneak every so often shouldn’t hurt.

During their loss to the Broncos in Week 8, Reid could have called one when his offense had the ball on the Denver one-yard line with just nine second left. Instead he called a running play to Kenneth Walker III out of shotgun formation, which got stuffed. The Chiefs could even call upon athletic backup QB Justin Fields to execute a sneak.