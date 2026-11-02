Former Chiefs QB Set to Start Against Kansas City at Arrowhead in Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs have an important three-game stretch coming up.

In Week 9 they will host the New York Jets. After that, they will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 10, then return home in Week 11 for a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

All of those teams have losing records. If the Chiefs want to remain in contention to win the AFC West coming off a two-game skid, taking care of business against those three will be crucial.

Former Kansas City Chiefs QB Gardner Minshew Named New Starter for Cardinals

According to a report from ESPN insider Josh Weinfuss, former Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew is now the new starter for the Cardinals. That means he is set to play against his former team when Arizona comes into Arrowhead on November 22nd.

Minshew signed a one-year, $1.17 million contract with the Chiefs during the 2025 offseason to back up Patrick Mahomes. When Mahomes went down with his season-ending ACL and LCL injury in Week 15, Minshew started in a Week 16 game against the Tennesse Titans.

Unfortunately for Minshew, he fractured his tibial plateau in that matchup, which put him out for the remainder of the year. Minshew signed with the Cardinals during the 2026 offseason, and took over for starter Jacoby Brissett last week — leading the team to a 33-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Chiefs OT Josh Simmons Could Return for Cardinals Matchup

Minshew making his return to Kansas City may not be the biggest story of that game. It will be the first week that offensive tackle Josh Simmons will be eligible to be activated off of injured reserve. He will have missed the required four games prior to the matchup against Arizona.

However, it is far from guaranteed that will happen. Simmons has yet to play this season after sustaining a bulging disc in his back during training camp. He finally began practicing again in Week 6, but did not play in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Simmons then had a setback the following week, and the decision was made to place him on IR.

It would be a great development if Simmons was able to return against the Cardinals. Rookie Kahlil Benson has performed admirably given the circumstances, but Simmons would be a big upgrade. Simmons returning would give the Chiefs’ offense a major boost, if he can stay focused and remain healthy.