Chiefs Predicted to Strike Trade for $32 Million 81-Game Playmaker in Underwhelming Move

The Kansas City Chiefs are widely expected to seriously consider a move to add a veteran playmaker ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10. Yet, the question is just how aggressive the Chiefs will get amid the team’s woes at wide receiver.

ESPN’s Ben Solak predicts the Chiefs will strike a trade, but the projected deal is likely to underwhelm Kansas City fans. The trade pitch has the Chiefs landing Minnesota Vikings wideout Jauan Jennings and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Kansas City sends a 2028 fourth rounder and a 2027 sixth-round selection to Minnesota in order to land Jennings.

“I’ve always thought Jennings would make a good Chief,” Solak wrote in a November 3, 2026, story titled, “Seven things Solak thinks for NFL Week 9: Bucs atop NFC South? RB trades coming?” “They’ve needed better blocking receivers, and Jennings is as physical a blocking receiver as they come.

“He’d fill the power slot role to push Rashee Rice into more outside snaps, but he’d also have the opportunity for a high volume of receiving usage — something he’s evidently interested in, given his frustrations with San Francisco’s and Minnesota’s offenses in recent years,” Solak continued.

“The Vikings reportedly talked about sending Jennings back to San Francisco, but Jennings nixed the deal because he didn’t want to go back. In Kansas City, he would join a contender in need of any and all receiver assistance.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Chiefs rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City Linked to Wide Receiver Trades for Browns Jerry Jeudy & Jaguars Brian Thomas Jr.

The Chiefs have been linked to sexier wide receiver options with veterans like Cleveland Browns Jerry Jeudy, Jacksonville Jaguars Brian Thomas Jr. and Indianapolis Colts Josh Downs among the playmakers connected to Kansas City.

Jennings is a much more affordable trade target considering both potential draft capital given up to acquire the wideout as well as the receiver’s current contract. The playmaker is on a one-year, $8 million contract with the Vikings.

Jennings has earned more than $32 million over his seven NFL seasons. The wideout offers plenty of experience with 81 appearances, including 34 starts, over his career.

NFL Rumors: The Chiefs’ Top Trade Target Is Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Time will tell if the Chiefs can make a splashier trade. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that Thomas is Kansas City’s top trade target with Downs looming as a potential “Plan B.”

“Contenders usually aren’t sellers at the trade deadline,” Florio detailed in a November 1, article titled, “Chiefs, Steelers, Commanders have interest in Brian Thomas Jr.” “But the Jaguars have a receiver who, for whatever reason, hasn’t really clicked with the coaching staff that arrived in 2025.

“As a result, 2024 first-rounder Brian Thomas Jr. has interest in a fresh start. And multiple teams are believed to be interested in acquiring him. Currently, the Chiefs, Steelers, and Commanders have interest,” Florio added.

“The Steelers, we’re told, have greater interest in Colts receiver Josh Downs. Downs, however, is Kansas City’s Plan B, if they can’t get Thomas away from the Jaguars.”