Chiefs Release 38-Game Starter Following Loss to Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs made a roster move Monday afternoon following their loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

They have terminated the contract of veteran cornerback Kader Kohou from the practice squad.

Kohou may have played a role in that decision, as it is clear that he is not in the Chiefs’ future plans. He should have plenty of suitors on the open market, giving him a chance to contribute for another team. Kansas City now has two open spots on its practice squad.

Young Kansas City Chiefs CBs Phased Kohou Out

Kohou entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He made their 53-man roster as a rookie, and had an excellent season with 72 total tackles (a career high), 10 passes defended, one interception, and one forced fumble. Kohou would go on to establish himself as one of the better slot cornerbacks in the league.

He re-signed with the Dolphins ahead of the 2025 season, but unfortunately never took the field for them as he tore his ACL during training camp. That led to his eventual release during the 2026 offseason. During free agency, the Chiefs gave Kohou to a one-year, $1.81 million contract. He was unable to crack the 53-man roster, but was signed to the practice squad.

Chiefs CB Jadon Canady Flashed vs. Broncos in Week 8

When Kansas City put veteran L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve this past weekend, the rookie Canady was the next man up. Canady made a pair of tackles against Denver, including one in the open field that prevented the Broncos from moving the chains on third down.

Kansas City selected Canady in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He has been inactive for four out of six games this season, but made a strong impression when finally given significant snaps in Week 8.

Canady and Chris Roland-Wallace have played well in the slot for the Chiefs this season, and may continue to be called upon over Sneed when he returns. Roland-Wallace is in his third year with the Chiefs, posting 86 total tackles, six passes defensed, two interceptions, and one forced fumble during his tenure.