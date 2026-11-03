Kansas City Chiefs Linemen Send Cryptic Messages After Denver Broncos Loss and Unexpected Benching

Two Kansas City Chiefs offensive linemen shared cryptic messages on social media following the team’s Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Right guard Trey Smith and left guard Kingsley Suamataia posted messages to their Instagram Stories after Kansas City’s loss, with both addressing jealousy, friendship and negativity.

The posts came after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid benched Suamataia for the second time this season, replacing him with Mike Caliendo in the starting lineup against Denver.

Reid declined to explain the decision publicly but insisted the move was not intended as punishment.

The coach’s comments and the players’ subsequent social media activity have raised questions about Suamataia’s standing with the team.

Neither Smith nor Suamataia specifically identified anyone in their posts or explained what prompted the messages.

Chiefs’ Trey Smith and Kingsley Suamataia Share Pointed Instagram Messages

Smith reportedly posted the first message, which focused on supporting friends rather than being jealous of their accomplishments.

“ONLY FOOLS ARE JEALOUS OF THEIR OWN FRIENDS. I PRAY ALL OF MINE SUCCEED,” Smith wrote on his Instagram Story.

Suamataia subsequently reshared the message and added a statement of his own.

“If u hating than u a distraction! Don’t bother,” Suamataia wrote, adding an emoji of a person walking.

Screenshots of the posts circulated after the Chiefs’ game against Denver.

Neither player provided additional context about the messages, and there is no confirmation that the posts were directed at teammates, coaches or anyone associated with the organization.

The social media activity followed a game in which both players had different roles on Kansas City’s offensive line.

Smith started at right guard and was involved in the Chiefs’ final offensive play, when quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a desperate pass as the team tried to score.

Smith caught the ball and attempted to advance it, but officials ruled Mahomes down before he released the pass.

Suamataia, meanwhile, watched Caliendo take his place in the starting lineup.

Andy Reid Addresses Kingsley Suamataia’s Latest Benching Against Denver Broncos

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The Chiefs did not announce a change at left guard before Sunday’s game.

Caliendo was spotted working with the first-team offensive line during pregame warmups, providing the first indication that Suamataia would not start.

Following the loss, Reid addressed the decision but declined to provide specific details.

“As far as the Kingsley thing goes, before you guys ask, that’s between Kingsley and I. We’ll figure it out, and down the road, we’ll be better as a team for it, and Kingsley will be better for it,” Reid told reporters after the Denver game.

Reid also clarified that the decision was not a punishment.

The move marked the second time Reid had replaced Suamataia in the starting lineup during the first eight weeks of the 2026 season.

Kansas City previously started Caliendo at left guard in Week 4 before Suamataia returned to the lineup following the team’s Week 5 bye.

The 2024 second-round draft pick subsequently started the Chiefs’ next two games before losing his starting spot again against Denver.

Reid has not publicly explained whether Suamataia will return to the starting lineup for Kansas City’s next game.

Kansas City Chiefs Continue Making Changes Along Offensive Line

Suamataia’s latest benching comes as the Chiefs deal with several issues along their offensive line.

Kansas City selected Suamataia in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of BYU. He initially competed at left tackle but lost his starting job after two games during his rookie season.

The Chiefs moved him to left guard in 2025, and he entered the 2026 season as the expected starter at that position.

Kansas City has also dealt with injuries elsewhere on the line.

Left tackle Josh Simmons has not played this season because of a back injury and was recently placed on injured reserve.

Right tackle Jaylon Moore returned against Denver after missing two games while in the concussion protocol.

Smith has also been dealing with a hip injury during the early portion of the season.

Meanwhile, center Creed Humphrey has experienced issues with snaps after establishing himself as one of the NFL’s top centers.

The Chiefs have continued adjusting their offensive line as they work to protect Mahomes.