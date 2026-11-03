Chiefs ‘Interested’ in Trade for Jaguars Pro Bowl WR Brian Thomas Jr.: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have interest in acquiring Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, according to a report by Pro Football Talk‘s Mike Florio. Kansas City was one of three teams with an eye on the 24-year-old, third-year receiver, Florio reported.

“The Commanders are the other team that I was told, along with the Chiefs and the Steelers, as being interested,” Florio said Monday on his Pro Football Talk broadcast.

Kansas City’s receivers sit near the bottom of the NFL in production, while Jacksonville holds a former Pro Bowler whose role has shrunk, leaving the price of a prospective deal unsettled.

Thomas, a 2024 first-round pick, has not meshed with the coaching staff Jacksonville brought in last year and wants a fresh start, Florio reported. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders also have interest, though the Steelers lean toward Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs, who is Kansas City’s Plan B if the Chiefs cannot land Thomas.

Thomas, born Oct. 8, 2002, in Walker, La., stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 209 pounds. He caught 127 passes for 1,897 yards and 24 touchdowns at LSU. Jacksonville drafted him 23rd overall in 2024, and he answered with 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, all franchise rookie records, plus a Pro Bowl selection. His production dropped to 707 yards in 2025 and 117 yards through seven games this season, Florio noted, leaving him with 2,106 career yards.

Brian Thomas Jr. and the Chiefs’ Receiver Need

“I had a chance with GM Brett Veach, who told me that with Tyquan Thornton being out for the season and Rashee Rice having a history with soft tissue injuries, they will explore what’s available at the wide receiver position,” CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said during the broadcast of Kansas City’s Week 8 game at Denver.

Kansas City’s wide receivers rank 27th in receptions with 59, 30th with 735 yards and 31st in share of team receiving yards at 49.9%, according to CBS.

Tight end Travis Kelce leads the team with 29 receptions for 410 yards and two touchdowns. Xavier Worthy has 27 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown, while Rice has 20 receptions for 243 yards and two scores. Thornton posted 11 catches for 219 yards in four games before a dislocated ankle in Week 4 required surgery and ended his season.

“Names to keep an eye on: Josh Downs would be one, the Colts receiver, and then Brian Thomas Jr., if the Jaguars finally are willing to do it, would be another,” NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport said.

Rice returned to the lineup in Week 8 after missing time with a hamstring injury. The Chiefs are 5-2 after consecutive losses and no longer lead the AFC West.

Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Price and Other Possible Destinations

“The Jaguars aren’t going to be inclined to trade him to a contender in the AFC,” Florio said on PFT Live, throwing cold water on the Chiefs’ trade hopes, despite his report of the team’s interest in Thomas Jr.

The Washington Commanders present a different path, Florio said, because the Jaguars would not risk facing Thomas in the playoffs. Thomas is under contract through 2027 on a four-year, $15 million rookie deal with a fifth-year team option for 2028.

As for price, Florio wrote that Jacksonville lacks motivation to move Thomas unless a big offer arrives, and that the team’s valuation outpaces his role this season. Jacksonville has warmed to the idea of a trade at the right price, ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reported. Houston sent Arizona a 2027 second-round pick for Marvin Harrison Jr., another 2024 first-rounder, which gives the market one reference point.

ESPN‘s Ben Solak predicted before Sunday’s game that Thomas would take his final snaps for Jacksonville against Indianapolis, pointing to Kansas City as the likely landing spot. Thomas finished that 42-7 win with one catch for 12 yards and a touchdown.