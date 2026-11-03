Chiefs Linked to Unexpected Trade for All-Pro Eagles Offensive Lineman

After racing out to a 5-0 start in the 2026 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs have now lost two straight games, and some serious holes are beginning to emerge for this team. Perhaps the biggest of the bunch comes along the offensive line, as head coach Andy Reid is struggling to put together a consistent protection unit in front of Patrick Mahomes.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Chiefs are reportedly eyeing some help at this spot. However, in a surprise twist, it sounds like they are trying to make a move for a guy who isn’t necessarily believed to be readily available to teams across the league. That guy would be All-Pro Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata, whose future is up in the air amid his team’s ongoing six-game losing streak.

Chiefs Eyeing Jordan Mailata Trade With Eagles

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Kansas City’s offensive line is becoming more and more of a mess with each passing week. Nobody knows what is going on with left tackle Josh Simmons, who hasn’t played at all this season due to a lower back injury that currently has him on injured reserve. At left guard, Kingsley Suamataia was benched again in Week 8, with Mike Caliendo struggling while filling in for him.

From the Eagles’ perspective, trading away offensive linemen is an idea the front office is toying with. We already saw Cam Jurgens get dealt to the Baltimore Ravens, and rumors involving Landon Dickerson are heating up. Now, it’s Mailata whose name is popping up in these rumors, despite the fact that many folks were initially of the belief that he wouldn’t be up for grabs.

Mailata has turned himself into one of the most reliable left tackles in the league, as he recently earned an All-Pro Second Team nod back in 2024. Philly isn’t necessarily blowing its roster up, but according to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, Mailata could be had for the right price, with Kansas City quickly emerging as a team to watch when it comes to his trade market.

“The Chiefs may be the team to watch with Mailata, who has effectively a veteran-minimum salary and is signed through 2028,” La Canfora wrote. “Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spent the first half of his Hall of Fame career in Philadelphia, and he has had a lot of upheaval on his offensive line … ‘Andy isn’t going to sit on his hands,’ said one longtime personnel exec who knows Reid well. ‘He knows he needs help on offense.'”

Should the Chiefs Trade for Jordan Mailata

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 18: Jordan Mailata #68 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Panthers defeated the Eagles 25-14. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Chiefs are hoping that Simmons can eventually return and reprise his role as the team’s starting left tackle, but there are way too many question marks surrounding him right now. This K.C. team has proven that it can be a Super Bowl contender when it is playing its best football, but in order to do that, Mahomes needs to be protected under center, and running lanes need to be opened up for Kenneth Walker III.

The likelihood of Mailata getting traded is still very low, but as we saw last week, there’s no such thing as an off-limits player in the modern NFL. Kansas City would likely have to give up an arm and a leg in order to get Mailata, but if the team feels strongly about addressing its o-line, he may just be the best available option at this position ahead of the deadline.