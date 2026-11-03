Andy Reid Reveals What’s Really Holding Chiefs Back

After a 5-0 start to the season, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves on a two-game losing streak.

They were dominated by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 by a score of 20-3. The Chiefs bounced back nicely in Week 8, but came up just short to the Denver Broncos 28-24. Kansas City will look to get back on track against a struggling 2-6 New York Jets teams in Week 9.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Believes Too Many Penalties Are Holding the Team Back

During their loss to Denver, the Chiefs committed a whopping 11 penalties, which cost them 105 yards. A false start penalty on right tackle Jaylon Moore cost them the game-winning touchdown.

“Offensively when we stalled, we normally had something that was self-inflicted, and not necessarily what they (the Broncos) did,” Reid said.

Reid made it clear that he will emphasize limiting penalties moving forward, while reminding everybody that his team is still very young and learning.

“I don’t like penalties. Do they upset me? Yeah, they upset me,” Reid joked. “You want to make sure that you’re not taking things away form yourself. The games are too close and too hard, and that’s no more obvious than yesterday. But, you learn from this. We’re a young football team, one of the youngest in the National Football League.”

Reid is Confident Chiefs Will Bounce Back

After dropping back-to-back games, Chiefs fans may be on edge after the team lost their final six games of the season last year. However, Reid believes they have a better mix of talent and leadership this year that will get Kansas City back on track.

“I’ve got guys who know how to win games,” Reid said. “They understand that the season is long, but there’s an urgency to take care of business now. They know the reality of it. We’re sitting here at 5-2, that’s the reality of it. We’ve got to take care of the whole picture, so we’re not in the position where it comes down to the last plays of the game. We’re very capable of doing that.”

The Chiefs’ next three opponents each have losing records, and two of those games are at home. That makes for a great opportunity to bounce back, and improve to 8-2 heading into a crucial Thanksgiving night showdown against the Buffalo Bills.