Travis Kelce, Chiefs Tight Ends Get Special Recognition Ahead of ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated Travis Kelce and the rest of their tight ends on Sunday, October 25, with a special social media post honoring National Tight Ends Day.

The Chiefs shared a message recognizing Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, and Jake Briningstool ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Happy National Tight Ends Day to the best in the game!” the team wrote.

The annual celebration takes place on the fourth Sunday in October and recognizes players who contribute as both receivers and blockers.

Kelce, an 11-time Pro Bowler entering his 14th NFL season, leads Kansas City’s tight end group. The veteran has been dealing with an ankle injury ahead of Sunday’s game, though the Chiefs did not list him on the injury report for the matchup.

Kansas City’s post also drew responses from Chiefs Kingdom, with fans celebrating the team’s tight ends and wishing Kelce well before kickoff.

Chiefs Kingdom Celebrates Travis Kelce and Teammates on National Tight Ends Day

Chiefs fans responded to the team’s social media post with messages recognizing the contributions of Kansas City’s tight ends.

“Tight ends do the dirty work and still make the highlight catches. Happy Tight Ends Day to the best of them,” one fan wrote.

Another supporter directed a message specifically to Kelce ahead of Kansas City’s primetime matchup.

“Happy National Tight Ends Day! And have the best game tonight, Travis Kelce, the best Tight End!” the fan commented.

Kelce’s Tight End University also joined the celebration.

“Best day!” the organization wrote.

Kelce helped establish Tight End University alongside San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen. The organization brings together tight ends from across the league for training, instruction and opportunities to learn from one another.

Kansas City’s tight end group includes several players at different stages of their NFL careers.

Gray serves as Kelce’s primary backup and has developed into a regular contributor in the Chiefs’ offense.

Wiley is entering his third NFL season after recovering from a previous injury, while Briningstool is in his second year with Kansas City.

Travis Kelce Receives Injury Update Ahead of Chiefs-Seahawks Game

Kelce appeared on Kansas City’s injury report all week with an ankle injury.

The veteran tight end participated in a limited capacity in all three Chiefs practices leading up to the matchup against Seattle.

Despite those limitations, Kansas City did not give Kelce an official game status designation on its final injury report.

That means Kelce is expected to play Sunday.

The Chiefs have Gray, Wiley, and Briningstool available as additional options at tight end.

Kelce signed a contract that runs through the 2026 season and remains Kansas City’s starting tight end.

The Chiefs enter Week 7 with a 5-0 record and will look to remain undefeated against the Seahawks.

George Kittle Helped Start National Tight Ends Day Tradition in 2018

National Tight Ends Day began with a moment involving Kittle and his San Francisco 49ers teammates during the 2018 NFL season.

The idea originated during San Francisco’s Week 2 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Former 49ers tight end Garrett Celek scored an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, dragging defenders into the end zone.

When Garoppolo joined his teammates in celebrating, he jokingly asked if it was National Tight Ends Day.

Kittle later recalled the exchange.

“Jimmy G was like, ‘What is it, National Tight Ends Day?’ We’re like ‘Yeah, it’s a holiday man,'” Kittle said.

The tight end also shared his thoughts about celebrating the position.

“In my opinion, everyday is National Tight Ends Day,” he said.

What started as a joke among San Francisco teammates eventually became an annual NFL celebration.

The league now recognizes National Tight Ends Day on the fourth Sunday of October, highlighting the position’s responsibilities in both the passing game and run blocking.

This year’s celebration coincides with Kansas City’s nationally televised matchup against Seattle.

The Chiefs will face the Seahawks on Sunday, October 25, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Central Time on “Sunday Night Football.”