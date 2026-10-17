Travis Kelce Dealt $20 Million Career News Before Chargers-Chiefs Game

Business is booming for Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and his wife, Taylor Swift. Kelce continues to prepare for life after football with his various business ventures as well as the popular “New Heights” podcast.

The Chiefs tight end’s Garage Beer company just secured major financial backing. A press release revealed that Garage Beer, a company where Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce have a large ownership stake, secured $20 million in funding.

“Tiger Finance has provided a $20 million revolving line of credit to Garage Beer, one of the fastest-growing premium light beer brands,” the October 13, press release detailed.

“Based in Columbus, Ohio, Garage Beer is an American light beer brand with its roots in the Midwest. The beer is crisp, refreshing, and 95 calories. It’s Beer Flavored Beer™, to be enjoyed anywhere you and your friends get together.”

Travis & Jason Kelce’s Garage Beer Company Secured $20 Million in Funding Amid Brand’s Growing Popularity

What does the $20 million windfall mean for the beer company? Garage Beer president Brian Amicon outlined what the increased funding will do for the growing brand.

“From strengthening our distribution to investing in the brand and creating more opportunities to connect with consumers, it puts us in a strong position to keep building what we’ve started,” Amicon told Inc. in an October 16, story titled, “Travis and Jason Kelce’s Garage Beer Lands $20 Million as Craft Brewers Pull Back.”

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made and excited to keep pushing forward.”

Travis Kelce Has Earned More Than $123 Million With the Chiefs

Garage Beer is a Cincinnati company and the partnership made perfect sense for the Kelce brothers. The Kelces have made the sales pitch simple when it comes to Garage Beer: a light beer defined by great taste.



“[This] isn’t making, like, a fancy slogan or trying to push you to, you know, have less calories and all that,” Kelce noted in 2024, via People.

“No… if you like good beer, this is a good beer.”

Kelce has earned more than $123 million during his NFL career with the Chiefs. The star could earn even more money with all of his off-field ventures once Kelce retires.

Jason Kelce to Host a Chiefs Tailgate Ahead of Chargers Game

Additionally, the “New Heights” podcast announced a tailgate ahead of the Chargers-Chiefs game. Kelce will be preparing to take the field but his brother will headline the event outside Arrowhead Stadium.

“I will be there. Travis will also be there, but he will be getting ready to play a football game, so he will not be at the tailgate,” Jason explained on the “New Heights” podcast, via Arrowhead Pride.

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Is Heading Towards a ‘Bidding War’ Among Media Companies After Retirement: Insider

Kelce signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Chiefs this offseason, but his future beyond this season remains uncertain. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes Kelce’s popularity will create a “bidding war” among media companies once the star retires.

“He’s going to be the one they all want,” Florio noted on “Pardon My Take,” per Arrowhead Pride. “And as it stands, CBS is going to be looking, ESPN is going to be looking, and Prime Video did that extension with Herbstreit, which basically has a clause that says if we find anyone better, we can tear up your contract.

“So there could be a three-way bidding war for Travis Kelce, and I think they’re all going to want him. And I think he’s going to be in a booth somewhere next year.”