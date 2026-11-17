The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t have a primetime game in this season’s schedule, and the only way that would change is if the league decided to flex the Silver and Black into one of those “Sunday Night Football” slots, which they have.

On Nov. 17, the NFL announced that it’s making changes to the Week 12 schedule as the Raiders’ games against the Cleveland Browns will move to “Sunday Night Football.”

Meanwhile, Schefter added that the New England Patriots vs. the Los Angeles Chargers game will move to 4:05 p.m. ET, and the Tennessee Titans vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars game will move to 1 p.m. ET.

The Browns are in the middle of a playoff push, while the Raiders, who are 4-6, have the No. 1 pick in Fernando Mendoza as the marquee star for this matchup, and the league appears to want to market the player to a national audience.

As a result, of the games that the league could flex, this was the ideal choice, as FOX likely didn’t want to give up the Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers matchup.

Raiders Get Big Concern Regarding Fernando Mendoza

Speaking of Mendoza, the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft had his first regular-season start in the Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Mendoza went 17-for-29 on his pass attempts, leading to 143 passing yards, one rushing touchdown, and a passer rating of 71.5. Moreover, the Seahawks were able to sack him six times.

Nonetheless, during this game, a major Mendoza concern popped up for former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy. The former NFL player believes the Raiders quarterback needs to improve his pocket awareness ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

“One of the biggest concerns I have when it comes to Fernando is his pocket awareness in the NFL,” Kennedy said on the Nov. 17 edition of “The Raiders Squad Show.” “There were a couple of times he was totally oblivious to that blitzer and never saw him.

“That cannot happen under any circumstances because you will not last in the National Football League. You take some of these shots from linebackers and safeties, and some of the shots we saw on those six sacks, I was cringing on my couch.”

Fernando Mendoza Flashed Promising Moments in Week 10

Meanwhile, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah watched the tape on Mendoza in this game against the Seahawks, and while it wasn’t an overall amazing game from the rookie, he did show flashes of potential.

” I love what I saw from Fernando Mendoza early in this game,” Jeremiah said in a Nov. 17 video from the “Move The Sticks Podcast.” “When you think about a quarterback making his first start, even as the first overall pick, I don’t think you’re putting the bar at a complete game or full success.

“You’re looking for some moments, some flashes of what made him the first overall pick. He gave you that within the first couple of series. You see him come out, they boot him on the first three plays, and they get him on the move. He did a nice job working the full field.”