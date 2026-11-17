Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza had a challenging first NFL regular-season start as the Silver and Black fell 21-13 to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 on Nov. 15 at Allegiant Stadium.

Mendoza went 17-for-29 on his pass attempts, leading to 143 passing yards, one rushing touchdown, and a passer rating of 71.5. Moreover, the Seahawks were able to sack him six times.

Furthermore, Mendoza displayed a major concern that former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy has about the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. Kennedy believes the Raiders quarterback needs to improve his pocket awareness ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

“One of the biggest concerns I have when it comes to Fernando is his pocket awareness in the NFL,” Kennedy said on the Nov. 17 edition of “The Raiders Squad Show.” “There were a couple of times he was totally oblivious to that blitzer and never saw him.

“That cannot happen under any circumstances because you will not last in the National Football League. You take some of these shots from linebackers and safeties, and some of the shots we saw on those six sacks, I was cringing on my couch.”

Fernando Mendoza Has to Cut Down on the Hits He Receives

The Seahawks defense sacked Mendoza six times in the game, but even when they were sacking the Raiders’ young QB, Seattle was still getting in hits. As a result, Kennedy also noted that Mendoza has to cut down on the number of times he’s getting hit.

“The truth is your quarterback cannot take those hits,” Kennedy stated. “I don’t care how young he is or how durable he is, you cannot take those hits in the National Football League and still expect to be standing up as the season progresses. It’s just not going to happen. So whatever the breakdown is, it’s got to be fixed. You’ve got to know where the blitz is coming from.

“You’ve got to know when there’s a stacked receiver and the possibility they’re going to come nickel, because now Denver has a recipe based on what other teams have done. Denver’s defense is pretty nice, too, so they get after you as well. They’re going to try to light up the quarterback. Most coaches I know, especially in the National Football League, even in college, if you have a young quarterback in there, they want to try to blitz his a–.”

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby on Fernando Mendoza’s Leadership

Meanwhile, it’s not all negative, as Mendoza did flash promising signs, and one of them was his ability to lead the team. Maxx Crosby shared what he saw from Mendoza regarding the leadership qualities the rookie was showing.

“I think it just goes back to the fact that he’s a natural leader,” Crosby said postgame on Nov. 15. “That’s why he went No. 1 overall. He’s obviously extremely talented and a great player, but as a quarterback, you have to have those traits of a great leader. I think he definitely has all of those qualities, and he’s just going to keep growing as a player and as a leader.”