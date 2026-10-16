Chargers’ Khalil Mack Makes Clear Statement After Trade Rumors Circulate

Khalil Mack has done it all in terms of individual accomplishments in the NFL.

The defender is a nine-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year. But he has won the biggest prize in the sport, the Lombardi Trophy.

Mack has played in six playoff games in his career but never reached the Divisional round.

The EDGE rusher contemplated retirement (for the second consecutive season) before returning for 2026 in hopes of winning the Super Bowl. But the Los Angeles Chargers are currently winless after five weeks in the 2026 season, with playoff hopes looking thinner by the week, winning a trophy with LA looks unlikely.

Trade rumors have begun to circulate about the Chargers pass rusher, with the Bolts possibly dealing him sometime this season. But when speaking to reporters, Khalil Mack cleared the air.

Khalil Mack Clears the Air

Despite being in his 13th season, Khalil Mack has shown he can still compete at a high level. The defender has logged three sacks and 15 total tackles this season as a starter.

Showing no signs of regression, rumors began circulating that the Chargers would trade the pass rusher to a Super Bowl contender in hopes of getting a ring.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Charib, Mack spoke to the media on Thursday and revealed he is prioritizing the Bolts.

“Khalil Mack on trade rumors: ‘I’m focused on this team and what I’m doing right now. … I feel like the outside noise is the outside noise.’ When asked, why not ring chase? Mack said ‘we’re still ring chasing here,’ before adding he has “total faith” in the team and organization.”

The Chargers defense is currently 10th in points allowed per game, allowing an average of 25.8.

Under new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary (and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel), it will take the Bolts time to get the ball rolling in the new schemes.

With the former DPOTY winner on the team with his head high could help elevate the mentality of the other defenders.

Khalil Mack is currently on a one-year deal.

Jim Harbaugh “Hellbent” On Turning Season Around

Despite the rough start to the season, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t letting it slow him down for the rest of the season, with the HC revealing that he is “hellbent” on turning the season around.

“Keep fighting. Keep being the leader, keep being the competitor, the believer you’ve been. Even more,” Harbaugh said, via the Chargers. “It’s shoulder to shoulder, we’re in this fight all together… Our players … are determined to get this season turned around.”

The Chargers look to earn their first win of the season against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.