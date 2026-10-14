Chargers, Bills Presented With Intriguing Khalil Mack Trade Idea

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-5, and teams are likely looking at the veteran players that they could pursue with the trade deadline nearing on Nov. 10. One of the names teams are looking at is veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Despite the Chargers struggling, Mack has produced on defense. Mack has had eight solo tackles, seven assists, and 3.0 sacks in five games, per StatMuse. Moreover, the edge rusher has played 231 total snaps, leading to a 75.8 overall PFF defensive grade.

The Chargers’ edge rusher has also produced 14 total pressures, eight hurries, three QB hits, and eight stops. As a result, it isn’t surprising that Mack is in the trade speculation conversation.

Because of that, Zachary Rotman of FanSided floated a trade pitch that would send Mack to the Buffalo Bills to aid them in their pass rush in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

He might be 35 years of age, but he remains extremely impactful,” Rotman wrote in an Oct. 13 article. “He’d be an excellent partner alongside Rousseau on the edge, and given the fact that he’s on an expiring contract, it shouldn’t cost too much to acquire him.

“The Chargers are 0-5, so the last thing they should be doing is holding onto a 35-year-old on an expiring contract. This mock trade makes too much sense for both sides.”

What Would Chargers’ Khalil Mack Bring to Bills?

Buffalo are looking for a deep playoff run, and they have the QB that can get them to a Super Bowl, but they need to count on a defense that can make key stops against opposing offenses.

While Mack is in his mid-30s, the veteran would become a key player for a defense that is relying on one player to get to the quarterback. Mack would provide Buffalo with more depth.

“Greg Rousseau is off to an unbelievable start, but who else can the Bills trust to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks? I mean, the Bills have 11 sacks as a team this season, and Rousseau accounts for six of them,” Rotman added in his article.

“Bradley Chubb is the only other player on the team with more than one sack, and he’s at only 1.5. Not much has gone right for the Los Angeles Chargers this season, but Khalil Mack has 3.0 sacks, 15 tackles (five for loss), five QB hits, and 14 pressures.”

49ers Are Also In the Khalil Mack Trade Speculation

The Bills aren’t the only team in the speculation conversation regarding Mack. Recently, Chris Landers of FanSided put together a trade idea that would allow Mack to move from Southern to Northern California.

In his trade pitch, Landers has the San Francisco 49ers giving the Chargers a 2027 conditional fourth-round pick for the 35-year-old.

“Mack would have a transformative effect on this front seven, forming one of the better duos in the league once Bosa finally returns (fingers crossed on that front),” Landers wrote in an Oct. 8 article.

“He would also provide some much-needed Bosa insurance, as we all saw in last year’s playoffs how hard it is to mount a Super Bowl run without necessary depth.”