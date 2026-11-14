LA Rams Add Two-Time Pro Bowler, Former Ravens Cornerback

The Los Angeles Rams are once again turning to Damarion Williams and Jake McQuaide.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the Rams posted on X on November 14, specifying that they “Activated, from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation) LS Jake McQuaide, CB Damarion Williams.”

This is notably the third and final time the Rams can elevate McQuaide from the practice squad. in place of the injured Joe Cardona (ankle). Cardona is listed as questionable for this game.

After this, they will need Cardona to return, to sign McQuaide to their 53-man roster, or find another option. A two-time Pro Bowler, McQuaide was the Rams’ full-time long snapper in the back half of the 2025 season.

They signed Cardona to replace him this past offseason.

Rams Add Damarion Williams, Jake McQuaide for Cardinals Game

Williams is a former fourth-round pick (141st overall) of the Baltimore Ravens, who joined the Rams in October. This is his second elevation, meaning the Rams can call him up once more before facing the same impending decision as with McQuaide.

They are short-handed at cornerback, with Jaylen Watson out for the season and Trent McDuffie (back, questionable) expected to play, though perhaps at a diminished capacity.

Williams logged nine snaps in his first game with the Rams, all on special teams.

If stands to reason that he will reprise that role, as the Rams turn to Emmanuel Forbes and Josh Wallace alongside McDuffie, assuming the latter indeed suits up in the rematch against the NFC West rival Cardinals.

Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams will be without star receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. Both will miss several more contests.

Williams recorded 1 total tackle in Week 9 for the Rams.

For his career, he has 25 total stops and 2 pass deflections, appearing in 16 games. He has not held a significant role on the defensive side of the ball since his rookie year. That figures to continue in Week 10 against the Cardinals.