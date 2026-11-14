Rams Floated as Landing Spot for 4,435-Yard WR Amid Injury Crisis

The Los Angeles Rams are running out of healthy wide receivers.

A former New York Giants starter has been floated as a possible answer.

Free agent Darius Slayton, who has 4,435 career receiving yards, was named a potential fit for Los Angeles by Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton on November 12.

The suggestion lands as the Rams prep to encounter the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, without their top three receivers.

Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Jordan Whittington are all on injured reserve, leaving quarterback Matthew Stafford with an inexperienced group of pass catchers.

Slayton, 29, could be a veteran choice while the Rams wait for their starters to return.

Rams Named Potential Fit for Former Giants WR Darius Slayton

Moton identified Los Angeles and the Pittsburgh Steelers as the two best landing spots for Slayton following the NFL trade deadline.

“Matthew Stafford needs an experienced starting wideout,” Moton wrote.

Slayton spent seven seasons with the Giants after entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2019.

He caught 296 passes for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns during that stretch, averaging 15 yards per reception.

His best season came in 2023, when he recorded 770 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Slayton’s production declined in 2025. He finished with 37 receptions for 538 yards and one score across 14 games.

The Giants released him on September 7, ending his seven-year run with the franchise.

He signed with the Indianapolis Colts later that month but failed to earn a role on offense.

Indianapolis released Slayton on October 16. He’s been unsigned since.

Slayton hasn’t played an NFL snap this season, raising the thoughts about how quickly he could contribute, but his experience could appeal to a Rams team missing its most main receivers.

Rams Face WR Shortage After Puka Nacua Injury

Los Angeles placed Nacua on injured reserve Thursday, November 12, following his knee and toe injuries against Washington.

The decision means Nacua can’t return before Week 15.

Head coach Sean McVay explained Friday that the team needed an additional roster spot to address its shortage at receiver.

The Rams promoted Brennan Presley from their practice squad and added Tyler Scott to the practice squad.

Their active receivers now include Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels Jr., Xavier Smith and Presley.

Adams could return against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, per NFL.com, meaning Stafford won’t have his top targets against Arizona and Green Bay.

The Rams explored receiver trades before the deadline but decided against making a deal.

Getting Slayton would be taking a different route; as an unrestricted free agent, he could sign without Los Angeles surrendering draft capital.

There has been no reported contact between Slayton and the Rams, as Los Angeles seeking another veteran may depend on how its makeshift receiving corps performs Sunday.