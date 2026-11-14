Rams’ Aaron Donald Breaks Silence on 7-Game Sack Drought

The Los Angeles Rams have won three straight games, but one of their biggest stars has yet to record a sack.

Aaron Donald returned from a two-year retirement this season.

Seven games later, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is still waiting for his first sack.

The 35-year-old addressed that drought prior to Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams’ Aaron Donald Sends Message About Sack Drought

Donald made it clear he isn’t losing sleep over the numbers.

“Sacks come in bunches,” Donald told reporters Thursday, according to Mike Florio of NBC Sports. “It’s going to come. Just keep playing ball and keep finding ways to win.”

Donald has 13 tackles, including three for loss, through seven appearances. The sack column stays empty.

That’s foreign territory for a player who collected 111 career sacks before retiring after the 2023 season. Donald reached double digits six times during his first 10 seasons, including a career-high 20.5 in 2018.

His return hasn’t produced those numbers. But Donald sees barely any reason to panic.

“No pressure, I’m not worried about it,” he added.

The Rams have more cause for optimism after Myles Garrett returned from knee surgery.

Garrett recorded three sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble in Los Angeles’ 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders on November 8.

It was the first time Donald and Garrett had played together since the Rams acquired Garrett in June.

Donald didn’t record a sack, but his existence helped create helpful matchups. According to the Rams’ official website, Los Angeles recorded four sacks on 23 plays featuring both stars.

The defense allowed just 5.0 yards per play during those snaps.

Aaron Donald Gets Favorable Matchup Against Cardinals

Donald will have a shot once again at ending his drought Sunday, Nov. 15.

The Rams battle an Arizona team starting rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who will make his NFL regular-season debut.

Arizona’s offensive line is also hampered by significant injuries.

Starting center Hjalte Froholdt was ruled out with a concussion, while backup Jon Gaines II remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

According to Arizona Sports, Hayden Conner will start at center despite having no regular-season snaps at the position during his first two NFL seasons.

That leaves Beck facing Donald and Garrett behind an ailing line.

The Cardinals defeated Los Angeles 18-16 in Week 6, but the Rams have since climbed to 5-4.

Donald has waited seven games for his first sack. And most definitely, Arizona’s depleted offensive line gives him a chance to change that.

Currently, though, he remains focused on the wins.