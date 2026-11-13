Rams Explored Blockbuster WR Trade Following Puka Nacua Injury: Report

The NFL’s trade deadline came and went on Tuesday without any action from the Los Angeles Rams. Following blockbuster offseason trades for Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett to fortify their defense, the Rams felt no need to sacrifice even more future draft capital to acquire more talent, even at 5-4 and with mounting injuries to their offense.

Instead, Los Angeles believes they can weather the injury storm and come out the other side still in contention. In Sunday’s win over the Commanders, All-Pro WR Puka Nacua suffered MCL, PCL, and turf toe injuries that will sideline him for at least the next four games as he sits on injured reserve. That led to speculation that the Rams might pursue a trade for a wide receiver while Nacua and Davante Adams remain out.

While that didn’t happen, it turns out the Rams did indeed inquire about trading for a premium wide receiver talent, one not even rumored to be on the trade block — from a major AFC rival….

Los Angeles Rams Inquired About Chargers WR Ladd McConkey at the Deadline

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, at least one team called the Chargers about trading for Pro Bowl WR Ladd McConkey at the deadline. Teams around the league believe the Los Angele Rams made that call. The Chargers rebuffed the Rams’ overtures and the Rams may not have been that serious about adding a receiver anyway.

“The Rams certainly could have used help at receiver, where Adams and Jordan Whittington are on IR, and Nacua [is] headed there as well,” Fowler’s colleague at ESPN, Dan Graziano, wrote. “But remember, because of the Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie trades, the Rams are extremely short on future draft capital relative to the other teams that were looking to add.”

“The Rams have only four picks in next year’s draft,” Graziano continued. “They’re without their first-, third- and seventh-round picks in 2027. They’re also without their second-round pick in 2028 and their third-round pick in 2029 because of the Garrett trade. Frankly, they made their big moves in the offseason and were always going to have a tough time doing one at the deadline.”

The Rams Can Hold Out Until Their Big Guns Return From Injury

In Week 10, the Rams get a rematch with the Cardinals before a bye in Week 11 sets up a date with the Packers the day before Thanksgiving. While they don’t get a “true” bye due to the timing of the Packers game, Los Angeles will essentially get two “half” byes sandwiched around Green Bay.

By the time they face the Chiefs in Week 13, the Rams could be getting plenty of reinforcements back, including Adams, TE Terrance Ferguson, and DT Kobie Turner. It’s just a matter of surviving on offense until then.