Los Angeles Rams Announce Myles Garrett Decision Amid Significant Updates

The Los Angeles Rams are uncertain about Myles Garrett in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. He is one of several players not practicing. However, amid updates on Kam Curl and Trent McDuffie, Rams head coach Sean McVay was most optimistic about Garrett.

LA will not have tight end Terrance Ferguson for yet another week as the clock ticks on his 21-day practice window.

Moreover, the Rams will not have starting left guard Steve Avila for this contest.

“Guys that will be DNPs: Myles Garrett. He’ll be questionable for the game. He’s feeling good. It’s more of just getting him feeling as good as possible. He’s had a really good week, played a bunch of snaps, and expect him to be able to build on that. But we’re being smart with him,” McVay told reporters on November 13. “Steve Avila will be listed as out with his hamstring. Trent McDuffie and Kam Curl will both be limited for practice today and listed as questionable. And then, Terrance Ferguson will be out for the game as well.”

The most encouraging sign of Garrett’s status for Sunday is that he took the podium to speak with the media to close out the week.

Garrett said the Rams must focus on themselves, regardless of their opponent.

Garrett had 3.0 sacks in the Rams’ win over the Washington Commanders in Week 9, his first game back from a knee injury that required surgery after Week 1. It was his first game alongside Aaron Donald.

Avila aggravated a pre-existing hamstring injury in that contest, giving way to Beau Limmer, who will likely draw the start in Week 10, as did Curl with his foot issue.

McDuffie missed Weeks 6 and 7 before suffering a back injury in Week 8.

With their wide receiver and tight end groups depleted, the Rams will need Garrett and the defense to step up. The uncertainty around three starters is not ideal, especially given the circumstances.

Rams Clear Air on Puka Nacua Amid Updates on Myles Garrett, Others

Amid the news on Garrett and the others, McVay also provided clarity about the Rams’ about-face on Puka Nacua, who the Rams put on injured reserve after the head coach said that was not in the plans.

McVay clarified that it had nothing to do with Nacua’s timeline for return.

Nacua is navigating several injuries, and he has already missed time this season, with McVay saying this setback will sideline him for a substantial length of time.

“We needed the roster spot. We didn’t need it initially. Semantics, mechanics of it,” McVay said, acknowledging the reversal on their stance. “There was never going to be a time that he was going to be able to return prior to, anyways, kind of what I had kind of suggested to you guys. So, it really was not putting him on because of roster mechanics. Some things changed where we needed that spot because of all the moving pieces. That was what we did to be able to get Brennan Presley up. And so, that was kind of what went into the thought process there. But he’s in good spirits, started his rehab, and take it a little bit at a time.”

The earliest Nacua can return is in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. They also remain without Davante Adams, whom they expect back in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Garrett and the Rams defense could have to carry the team for the time being.