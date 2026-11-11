Matthew Stafford & Wife Kelly Dealt Unfortunate $534,453 News

The Los Angeles Rams are entering an important part of their 2026 season, with Matthew Stafford continuing to lead an offense competing for a place in the NFC playoff picture. The veteran quarterback has helped the team build momentum after a difficult start, while head coach Sean McVay continues to manage several roster challenges.

Stafford’s performances have kept him among the major talking points surrounding the Rams. However, the quarterback’s life away from football has also drawn attention. His wife, Kelly, and their family have built a home in Southern California since his 2021 move from the Detroit Lions to Los Angeles.

Matthew Stafford’s $534,453 Tax Lien Raises Questions Away From Football

Nate Grant of “Page Six” brought renewed attention to a report that Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, were hit with a $534,453.67 California state tax lien connected to the 2024 tax year.

The California Franchise Tax Board originally filed the lien on July 14, 2026.

According to the filing obtained by “Page Six,” the lien attaches to property and property rights the couple currently own or acquire in the future.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk also confirmed to the publication that the lien remained active and had not been released when it checked.

The reported amount is $534,453.67. Interest and fees could accrue if the debt remains unpaid.

The report concerns the 2024 taxable year and does not establish that Stafford or Kelly committed any criminal wrongdoing.

“Page Six” reported that his career earnings would surpass $500 million following his 2026 contract extension with the Rams.

The couple has also made significant real estate investments, including purchasing a Hidden Hills mansion for $28.15 million in 2023 after acquiring the neighboring property for $10.5 million the previous year.

They later sold three other Hidden Hills homes for a combined $21.3 million in June 2026. “Page Six” said the Staffords’ representatives did not immediately respond to its request for comment at the time of publication.

While the tax report concerns Stafford’s personal finances, the Rams are also facing an important challenge involving the quarterback’s supporting cast.

Puka Nacua Injury Adds to Rams’ Concerns Ahead of Next Game

The uncertainty surrounding Puka Nacua after the wide receiver sustained a knee injury against the Washington Commanders.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Nacua suffered MCL and PCL sprains, along with turf toe, and was likely to be placed on injured reserve.

McVay said Nacua could miss at least a month, raising another concern for Stafford’s offense.

The receiver had been productive before leaving the game, recording 14 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 20-13 victory over Washington.

The injury comes while Davante Adams is already on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Losing both leading receivers raises significant questions about Stafford’s available targets as the Rams prepare for their next matchup.

Los Angeles has won three straight games and is now 5-4 after beating Washington. The team is scheduled to face the Arizona Cardinals on November 15, with Nacua’s recovery and the availability of other offensive contributors among the key concerns.