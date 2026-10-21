Rams Urged to Sign $120 Million Superstar After Davante Adams Injury

The Los Angeles Rams have been crushed with an intense injury blow, and one NFL analyst believes eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill could provide the answer.

Los Angeles is off to a disappointing 2-4 start following Sunday’s 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Making matters worse, star receiver Davante Adams succumbed to a ruptured hamstring that is expected to sideline him for six to 10 weeks, per NFL.com.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay has identified Hill as a potential solution, naming the former Miami Dolphins superstar as a free-agent addition who could help Los Angeles revive its Super Bowl aspirations.

The proposal comes as Hill continues his recovery from a severe 2025 knee injury, with his agent recently surfacing an update about his comeback.

Rams Floated as Landing Spot for Hill

Kay identified five veteran free agents who could help NFL contenders strengthen their rosters following Week 6.

Hill was his choice for the Rams, given the lengthy absence facing Adams.

Kay argued that Los Angeles has the talent to rebound from its early-season struggles but needs a boost to its receiving corps.

The analyst pointed to Hill’s elite nature and explosive playmaking ability as reasons the Rams should think about bringing in the 32-year-old receiver.

Hill earned eight Pro Bowl selections during his time with the Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, including back-to-back seasons with more than 1,700 receiving yards in Miami.

His best statistical campaign came in 2023, when he recorded 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.

That production would be appealing to Los Angeles with Adams sidelined. The veteran had amassed 30 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns through six games, leading the Rams in receiving yards.

Hill’s entrance would give quarterback Matthew Stafford an additional playmaker alongside Puka Nacua, although there are serious questions about how much the receiver has left following his serious injury.

Hill’s Agent Updates NFL Return

Hill has remained a free agent since Miami released him in February, following his injury that involved a dislocation and multiple torn ligaments.

However, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, indicated last week that the former All-Pro is nearing a return to full health.

“I don’t know if he’s 100 percent today, but he’s close,” Rosenhaus said, according to NBC Sports.

Rosenhaus also outlined what Hill is seeking in his next destination, mentioning an opportunity to compete for a championship, a need at receiver and a quality quarterback.

Despite their losing record, the Rams possess several of those characteristics, especially with Stafford under center and Adams likely out for a while.

However, Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Oct. 14 that negotiations hadn’t produced an agreement.

“Nothing is imminent at this time,” Rosenhaus said, via Heavy.com.

Hill’s availability beyond his recovery has grounds for pause as well. A Miami jury recently found him liable for two counts of battery in a civil case involving his estranged wife, awarding $500,000 in compensatory damages. The NFL continues to review the matter, but no suspension has been announced.

The Rams have internal options in Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield.

But Hill’s track record presents an eye-catching alternative for a franchise facing mounting pressure to turn its season around.