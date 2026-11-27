Aaron Rodgers versus Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers engulfed the NFL’s Thanksgiving week. Their fallout even occurred on the eve of the Los Angeles Rams’ pre-Turkey Day win over Rodgers’ former team, the Green Bay Packers.

Still, Rodgers’ release following his explosive interview on The Pat McAfee Show sparked a bevy of reactions including from former NFL players.

Now one Rams legend chimed in with a deep “motives” take on Black Friday.

Which Rams Legend Dove Into Aaron Rodgers/Steelers Debacle

Former Rams quarterback Jim Everett delivered a deep take on the matter. Except the Rams star from the late 1980s, early 1990s shined a light on Rodgers using new media to his advantage here.

“You’ve heard a lot of voices say Aaron Rodgers should have kept it in house. Stay quiet. Be a team guy,” Everett began in his post on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “Most of those voices get paid by the NFL system.”

Everett then explained how “teams, networks, sponsors” all form “the status quo works for them.” Then Everett shared what speaking out really does in this situation.

“Speak up and you risk the next job. Stay quiet and the system keeps rolling, even if it rolls right over you,” Everett added.

‘Independent’ Aspect That Comes Into Play for Aaron Rodgers Here

But then the LA media personality Everett shined a light on how independent media hands Rodgers leverage to air out the dirty laundry involving his now former team.

“People outside that money circle see it differently, more independent thought than automatic loyalty,” Everett added. “This is why this one is different.”

Everett concluded with “Watch who is defending silence and who is attacking the guy who spoke. Their motives speak the loudest.”

Rodgers represents the latter in this case.

Deeper Meaning Behind Platform Aaron Rodgers Has

One counterargument is Rodgers having 22 NFL seasons under his watch allows him to speak freely. Everett himself acknowledged that Rodgers has that leverage.

However, the rise of “new media” has benefitted athletes like Rodgers to become more outspoken. He’s built a strong relationship and widely publicized one with the former NFL punter for the Indianapolis Colts McAfee. It just so happens a past Packers teammate of Rodgers AJ Hawk is a contributor to the show too. Hawk and Rodgers won the 2010 season Super Bowl together, which became Rodgers’ lone title.

McAfee’s show guests are former or current NFL players, allowing those athletes including Rodgers to feel comfortable in that realm. However, multiple reports revealed Rodgers is paid to appear on McAfee, which in turn hands him the power to dictate what questions the panel can ask him plus allow Rodgers to hold nothing back with his words on the platform.

Still, Rodgers’ rant sparked his demise from the Steelers. He accused McCarthy of “snoring” during team meetings and not diving deep into the game plan. Rodgers’ final straw was McCarthy and Pittsburgh denying him the power to call his own plays.

The Rams struggled against Rodgers, owning a 2-6 record all-time against him. But LA defeated a New York Jets team led by him in 2024.