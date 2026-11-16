Dolphins QB Situation Takes New Turn After Latest Injury Update

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 1-8 with a 24-22 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

The game featured the NFL debut of second-year quarterback Kyle McCord, who had never played an NFL snap prior to Sunday. McCord, who spent his rookie season on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, got the start after the Dolphins announced quarterback Malik Willis would go on injured reserve after his groin injury worsened during the team’s game against the Detroit Lions.

In the loss, McCord went 17-of-32 with 209 passing yards and a rushing touchdown. McCord also lost a fumble, which resulted in a Colts touchdown during the loss.

After the game, the Miami Dolphins revealed a new development regarding the status of injured quarterback Malik Willis.

Miami Dolphins Offer Update on Quarterback Malik Willis

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote: “Hafley offered an update on quarterback Malik Willis, who is out at least four weeks with a core muscle injury. Hafley said Willis is not having surgery at this time, but a final decision has not been made. “We will see how he feels,” Hafley said. “If he needs surgery, he will have surgery.”

Hafley said surgery wouldn’t “necessarily” be season-ending. Kyle McCord will remain the starter in the meantime. Willis, who is on injured reserve, definitely will miss next Sunday’s game at the Bills (1 p.m., CBS-4) and the following two games against the Jets and at Denver.”

Prior to his injury, Malik Willis was completing 58% of his passing attempts for 1,396 passing yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. Willis added 232 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Hafley had previously stated that Malik Willis would continue to be the team’s starting quarterback once he returned from his groin injury.

Kyle McCord’s Performance

Meanwhile, McCord is hoping to make the most out of his opportunity during Willis’ absence.

After the game, he said of his performance, “A great learning experience. Some good, some plays you wish you could have back… it stinks to come up 10-yards shorts, 15-yards short.”

McCord nearly led the Dolphins to a second-half comeback as they outscored the Colts 15-3 down the stretch. Unfortunately, Miami was unable to capitalize on its last drive when it had a fresh set of downs at the Colts’ 42-yard line. The Dolphins went backward as McCord was sacked on a crucial third down, and the team turned the ball over on downs one play later.

Head coach Jeff Hafley said of McCord’s debut, “I thought that he would stay composed… he didn’t get rattled. I think it showed – I think it showed in the way he played, in the way he responded – and I’m proud of him.”