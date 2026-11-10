Dolphins $79 Million Starter Called Out After Struggles vs. Lions

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 1-7 as they lost 19-9 against the Detroit Lions.

While the Dolphins’ defense may have put together their most impressive performance of the season, Miami unfortunately failed to play complementary football. The team’s offense struggled, as they finished without a touchdown for the first time this season.

Miami’s offense had plenty of opportunities to score, but it went 0-for-3 on its trips to the red zone.

Now, one of Miami’s starters has been called out for his lackluster performance.

Miami Dolphins All-Pro Center Aaron Brewer Called Out

Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer, who was named a second-team All-Pro selection during the 2025 season, was named a loser from Sunday’s game by Dolphins on SI’s Jake Gibson.

Gibson wrote of Brewer: “This might have been the worst collective performance by the offensive line this season. Granted, they faced a pass rush with game-wrecker Aidan Hutchinson. Still, both Jonah Savaiinaea and Austin Jackson looked rough, but it’s extra disappointing to see Brewer struggle the way he did.

He looked sharp to start the season, but has been inconsistent as of late, and now there are some fans who are second-guessing the three-year extension. He had trouble standing his ground, being pushed backwards on multiple occasions. On top of that, he was flagged twice for holding — the latter killed the momentum of an otherwise solid drive in the middle of the third quarter.”

Additionally, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala named the entire offensive line as a dud from Sunday’s game. Masala wrote: “Aaron Brewer was called for holding twice, and Austin Jackson was flagged once for holding and once for a false start. The offensive line also allowed Malik Willis to be under pressure all game, forcing several throwaways, errant passes and three sacks. The running game also suffered partially because of the big men up front, as Ollie Gordon II and Kaytron Allen ran for just 54 yards on 3.2 yards per attempt.”

Aaron Brewer Comments on Loss

Brewer signed with the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2024 season after playing the first four seasons of his career with the Titans. Last season, Brewer was graded as the second-best center by Pro Football Focus. After eight games, Brewer is graded as the 19th-best center in the NFL by PFF and has a bottom-five pass-blocking grade.

Brewer’s performance during the 2025 season resulted in Miami signing him to a three-year, $52 million contract extension this offseason. Brewer was set to be a free agent after the 2026 season. His extension will put his career earnings over $79 million, according to Spotrac.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Miami had been having success in the run game. Against Detroit, Miami struggled to get anything on the ground. Regarding Miami’s lack of pop in the run game, Brewer said, “I’d just say the defense, they’re loading the boxes right now. And so this is with us, we got to execute better on our behalf and find a way to make it work.”

Brewer added of facing off against a stacked box, “When it’s a stacked box for us, if they’re stacking box like that, you know they respect our game because what we’ve been doing the previous games. But when it’s something like that, we just got to find ways in our scheme to execute our game plan. But when they are stacked, we have to execute our game plan to make any run game or any scheme we have work.”